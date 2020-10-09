Storm Alex: opening of a Red Cross collection point to help disaster victims

A collection point has already opened this Thursday, October 8th. Ferry Terminal – New Dike at the Port.

The collection point is at the ferry terminal (new dike), in a room made available by the Prince’s Government with the assistance of the Monaco Ports Operating Company.

Open Every Day To Receive Deposits

The room will be open every day from 11:30 am to 8 pm. You can deposit essential items listed below.

The critical needs to date:

– hygiene products (wipes for washing, baby milk, baby / adult diapers, hydroalcoholic gel, disinfectant wipes, etc.),

– non-perishable food products (if possible not needing to be cooked or reheated),

– batteries, candles, headlamps, matches / lighters

– tarpaulins

– small generators / solar batteries

– stoves and gel for stoves

– new underwear.

As the situation evolves over the days, the Monegasque Red Cross recommends following its news on its website and on social networks in order to be able to best meet the needs expressed in the field.

Access To The Collection Site

By avenue de la quarantaine or Quai Antoine 1er (signs have been put in place to guide you)

Information:

+377 97 97 68 00

red-cross.mc

Facebook: Crois-Rouge de monaco

Twitter: croixrougemc

Instagram: croixrougemc