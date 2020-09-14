The Crossing: Calvi – Monaco Water Bike Challenge announces its winner

The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation announced the arrival of The Crossing: Calvi – Monaco Water Bike Challenge race this Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 11:31 a.m. at the Yacht Club de Monaco.



The Serenity team led by H.S.H. Princess Charlene wins this edition of the Water Bike Challenge.



After 22 hours and 33 minutes of effort, H.S.H. Princess Charlene and her team were greeted by H.S.H. Prince Albert II and the Princely children at the top of the launch ramp of the sailing school at the Yacht Club de Monaco.

Team Notorious, led by Mr. Gareth Wittstock, General Secretary of the Foundation, crossed the finish line 14 minutes later.

This unique sporting challenge and human adventure was an opportunity to, once again, promote the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation’s “Learn to Swim” and “Water Safety” programmes.