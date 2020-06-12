The Passing of Baroness Elizabeth-Ann de Massy, first cousin of H.S.H. Prince Albert II

With sadness we note that Mrs. Elizabeth-Ann de Massy, ​​first cousin of H.S.H. Prince Albert II, daughter of Princess Antoinette of Monaco, died in the Principality in the evening of June 10th in her 73rd year at Princess Grace Hospital. Very attached to the traditions of the Principality, the Baroness regularly took part in events bringing together all generations.

The Mairie in expressing their condolences commented how very attached she was to the traditions of our Country, and how Baroness Elizabeth-Ann de Massy honoured with her presence the traditional Monegasque events and festivals organized by the Mairie – among them, the traditional Cavagnëtu. The Baroness was thus each year faithfully present at the awards ceremony of the Rainier III Academy, the Superior School of Plastic Arts-Bosio Pavilion, and also that of the Monegasque Language Competition.

In addition, she chaired the Monaco Tennis Federation, the Monte-Carlo Country Club and was very involved in the defense of animals in her capacity as President of the Society for the Protection of Animals and Shelters in Monaco as well as the Canine Society of Monaco.

We learn from the Palace, in expressing their condolences, many positive things about her and that also like her mother, she was attentive to the status of women in the Principality through the Union of Monegasque Women.

The Monte Carlo Country Club announced that for over 50 years, the Baroness, who succeeded her mother, H.S.H. Princess Antoinette, as President of the Club in 2009, worked tirelessly to develop and promote the Club. For all her significant actions and her unfailing commitment, they express their deep gratitude and eternal thanks.

The Baroness was active in several associations under the chairmanship of her mother, Princess Antoinette, which she took over when the Princess passed away in 2011. Thus, in 1984, she was appointed vice-president of the Society for the Protection of Animals and Shelter in Monaco; in 1985, vice-president of the Monaco Canine Society; in 1988, vice-president of the “Monaco talks on energy medicines”, (complementary and traditional medicines) in 1989, the “Monaco international talks” which supports the promotion and promotion of women activities initiated by the Union of Monegasque Women.

Elizabeth-Ann, Charlotte, Mary, Kathleen, Dévote de Massy est née à Monaco le 3 juillet 1947, premier enfant de la… Posted by Palais Princier de Monaco – Prince's Palace of Monaco on Neljapäev, 11. juuni 2020

In 1992, she was appointed president of the Monegasque Tennis Federation. In 2008, she succeeded her mother, Princess Antoinette, as president of the Monte-Carlo Country-Club.

On November 18, 1999, she received the Vermeil Medal for Physical Education and Sports (silver on November 18, 1983). On November 17, 2009, she was appointed Commander of the Order of Grimaldi.

Madame de Massy leaves two children, Jean Leonard and Melanie-Antoinette and also a grandson.

Information relating to the funeral mass celebrated in the Cathedral of Monaco will be communicated later in the middle of next week.

The chapel with its warm and passionate atmosphere will be open to the public in the Chapel of the Prince’s Palace from Saturday June 13 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and every other day from 9 a.m. to noon and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.