The Principality’s July Iconic Spectacles on Place du Casino Cancelled

What a wonderful July spectacle we were all anticipating with the planned July 4th opening of the second edition of the incredibly popular La F(ê)aites de la Danse. But the pandemic has made securing the safety of everyone impossible for this July, causing its cancellation.

This white night of dance, organized to also star the newly designed Place du Casino, was a resounding success at its 2017 launch. The new Place du Casino, an architectural showcase for the Principality, was to be the perfect setting for this years F(ê)aites de la Danse dance including its special features, a Sunday morning “detox” alarm clock and large convivial brunch. Its cancellation is a sad reality and victim of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jean-Christophe Maillot choreographer and director of the Ballets de Monte-Carlo, will be sure to do his best to find a future platform to feature these truly inspiring moments that allow the public, artists, dancers and entertainment professionals to unite in a joint celebration.

July 18th Spectacle Cancellation

The legendary singer Celine Dion will not be gracing the Principality’s newly designed Place du Casino this July either. Céline Dion says it all in her press release:

“My thoughts and prayers are with all those who have lost loved ones and are severely affected by this devastating pandemic caused by the coronavirus. I know everyone is struggling to adapt to these difficult circumstances, not knowing when things will return to normal. Eventually, we will get through sooner than later, hopefully. I have so much admiration for the medical professionals, the first responders and all those courageous people who do everything they can to take care of us and support us during these hard times. I look forward to the day when we can still share our joy of singing and dancing together. At the moment, health and safety is everyone’s top priority but know that I’m really looking forward to coming back on stage and being with you again.”

Holders of tickets for the July 18 concert are invited to contact the SBM ticket office for reimbursement: resort@sbm.mc or montecarlolive.com