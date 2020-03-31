ZOU Bus Service between Beaulieu-sur-Mer, Monaco and Menton

As from this morning, the ZOU bus service has implemented a route between the port of Beaulieu-sur-Mer, Monaco and Menton and vice versa.

This line will be operational from Monday to Sunday every half hour from 6 a.m. to 8.10 p.m. in the direction of Menton – Beaulieu and from 6.30 a.m. to 8.10 p.m. in the direction of Beaulieu – Menton.

In the Principality, in the direction of Beaulieu – Monaco, this bus will serve the stops of Route 100: Cemetery; Place d’Armes (Serravalle); Princess Antoinette (station); Monte-Carlo Tourism; Place des Moulins; and Saint Roman.

In the direction of Monaco – Beaulieu, the stops served are: Saint Roman; Place des Moulins; Monte-Carlo Casino; Place Sainte Dévote; and Place d’Armes.

Source: gouv.mc