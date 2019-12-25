A Guide To Your Destination Wedding In Monaco

From land to bay-facing venues, Monaco offers a host of beautiful wedding destinations that will make your dreams come true. With so many choices, it’s normal to feel confused when picking your dream wedding destination in Monaco. This guide brings you the top five venues to tie the knot in Monaco or host any other grand event.

Hermitage Hotel, Monaco

If you want a place that will give your guests the front row seats to view the glittering Monaco life with incredible sunsets over the sea, the Hermitage Hotel is the best choice. The hotel gives your guests all the glamour, glitz, and celebrity-style treatment that you deserve on your special day, right inside the town’s heart.

The hotel was created in the early 20th century, making it a historic palace that gives its guests an intimate and relaxed atmosphere, with a serenity that’s reinvented daily. You’ll get a panoramic view across the beautiful Belle Epoque rooms, world-class spa facilities, a Michelin-starred restaurant, and the harbor. It’s a simply unforgettable experience for your guests.

Hotel de Paris

For anyone looking for a grand venue to tie the knot in Monaco, nothing fits the bill better than Hotel de Paris, located on Monte Carlo’s heart. The Majestic 5-star hotel is among the most romantic venues to host a wedding, with classical architecture, high ceilings, crystal chandeliers, and golden interiors adding to the glamor.

This magical wedding venue makes for some excellent family album pictures, and they also serve mouth-watering foods. With a small crowd, their spectacular terrace will be enough for great memories, while the exemplary La Salle Empire is perfect for large gatherings.

Monte Carlo Bay Hotel and Beach

As a sea lover, there’s nothing more romantic than tying the knot at a spectacular venue near beautiful waters and breathtaking beaches. The Monte Carlo Beach hotel is located in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin town, facing the Mediterranean Sea. That gives you an incredible scene for a big or small wedding.

At le Deck, your guests can swim towards the bay’s edge, making it the most sought-after wedding venue for outdoor lovers. The lighting is magnificent, and the setting is perfect for a spectacular evening reception.

Cap Estel Hotel, Eze

Similar to the Monte Carlo Beach Hotel, the Cap Estel gives a modern luxury wedding by the sea. The hotel sits on a two-hectare peninsula facing the Mediterranean, making it a fantastic villa-style property located in the lush coast gardens.

This five-star luxury hotel offers the exclusivity and privacy that your guests desires, only moments away from the bustling Monaco life. It has a Michelin-starred restaurant, spa, private beach, and pool house along with a private cinema.

Villa Ephrussi de Rothschild

If your dream wedding destination includes beautiful gardens and a French Riviera Villa facing the Mediterranean, the Villa Ephrussi De Rothschild is the right place. The stunning villa was once the home of a wealthy French socialite, so it was designed with class and elegance in mind. Even better, you’re free to choose between the oriental dining room, the grand patio, and the delightful lush gardens that make a lovely reception.