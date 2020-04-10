This weekend the Catholic world will be celebrating Easter. And although this year egg hunt will be limited by your own apartment there are many other things you can do at home.

Museums

During these difficult times, art is something that reminds us that we are not alone. With the power of the internet, we can escape into our imaginations by coming face-to-face with the works of our favourite artists.

Virtual museum tours are a safe and engaging way to spend an afternoon in self-isolation. So open your laptop and unlock the doors to museums and exhibitions around the world from the comfort of your own home.

1. “Brera is with you!”

The Pinacoteca di Brera and Braidense National Library in Milan has closed its doors, but the heart of the museum continues to beat. This is an unprecedented situation for this museum in particular because even during World War 2, Brera remained open. Through smart initiatives on social platforms Brera is guaranteeing access to the museum and to the library. Bombs didn’t stop this museum from staying open and a pandemic hasn’t either. Learn more at: https://pinacotecabrera.org/

2. Metropolitan Museum, New York: https://www.metmuseum.org

3. Hermitage, Saint Petersburg: https://www.hermitagemuseum.org

Music

1. You’re bored? Don’t panic! The Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Opera is here to enchant your ears, and warm your hearts during this containment. Good listening!

2. Here is a selection of DJs organizing live music or offering mixes on the Web to lighten the hours spent in quarantine:

Laurent Garnier

On Sunday March 15, Laurent Garnier put seven hours of music online on the Soundcloud audio platform as an anti-dote to the virus forcing us all to stay at home. Is a Saturday night without music imaginable! Still on Soundcloud, with his friends from Radio Meuh, Garnier has also put together a playlist of twenty-five songs to say “thank you” to caregivers.

Valentin Augis

This DJ from the Oise for twenty hours mixed music thinking about the situation in hospitals with the coronavirus. Also known as VGS he wanted to encourage people to stay at home. His performance can be heard on his Facebook page.

3. The Metropolitan opera launched online broadcasts, Nightly Met Opera Streams, with operas from its archives. The broadcasts begin at 19.30 New York time, but they are available for another 20 hours. Full schedule is available here.

Learning

1. Coursera has opened access to its courses for universities and students. So far, free access is open until 07/31.

2. 300 free online courses from world leading universities in English you can take online right now.

Resources for kids

Cooking with the Kids

Get your kids involved in meal preparation! Cooking with your kids can help them learn some valuable life skills while having fun. Here’s a list of 31 easy-to-make recipes, including Cinnamon-Raisin Soft Pretzels, Peanut Butter Balls, Homemade Pizza your kids can customize and more.

Exercise!

Kids aren’t made to sit still, they’re made to play, which is why spending time in self-isolation can be frustrating at times for your little ones. The UK government recommends that children get 30 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity each day. The website ‘Active Kids do Better’ has put together some great activities your kids can do at home. Yoga, balloon ball and more with simple guidelines that you and your kids can modify and personalize to suit your needs.

Movies

Here are two excellent movie recommendations the whole family can enjoy, available online right now.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Where to Watch: Netflix, Amazon

This is an incredible film that the whole family can enjoy. Even if we’ve all seen it already, it stands up to multiple viewings! The animation, effects and creativity that went in this production leaves us dazzled every time. Join teenager Miles Morales as he becomes Spider-Man in his reality, crossing paths with five counterparts from other dimensions.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

Most of us are familiar with the cartoon version of Dora the Explorer, but this live-action film definitely has something for children and adults alike. Well-acted with plenty of hilarious moments, this newish film will take everyone’s mind off these difficult times. Benicio Del Toro even guest stars as the voice behind Swiper, the sneaky fox!

Ballets de Monte Carlo

To entertain us during confinement, the company of the Ballets de Monte-Carlo has reopened its video library containing some of the most beautiful creations presented by the troupe of Jean-Christophe Maillot over the last two decades.

Included is an iconic show of the company “La belle” which will be broadcast on the antenna of Monaco Info, but also on the website of the channel www.monacoinfo.com as well as on the website of France 3 PACA.

Its next showing is on Saturday April 11, at 5 p.m.

So have fun and enjoy your weekend!