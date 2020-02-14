#hello_monaco weekend: what to do on February 15th and February 16th

It’s a very interesting weekend coming, so don’t sit at home and enjoy all the fun and excitement of this February weekend.

Sport is very important for Monaco, so take your sneakers out and join the “Monaco Run 2020”, running race organised by the Monegasque Athletics Federation on Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 February 2020, Principauté de Monaco.

And in the evening there is French Premier League Football Championship: Monaco – Montpellier on Saturday 15 February 2020, Louis II Stadium. Come to support AS Monco team.

Another event you don’t want to miss is the 2nd International Buhurt Prime Tournament – Medieval combat, fair and medieval craft workshops in on Saturday 15 February 2020, from 10 to 7.30 pm Espace Fontvieille.

Buhurt Prime event is the final tournament of the Buhurt League season – sort of the Champions League in such new type of world sport as Historical Medieval Battle, where fighters battle each other using the completely historical accurate replicas of armor and weapons of medieval times.

Buhurt Prime is the true competition of the strongest. Over the whole year the fighters from different countries of the world participate in official Buhurt League tournaments over the globe and get the Buhurt League Rating points. At the end of the Season, ten teams that have got the biggest number of scores receive the official invitation to the ultimate final tournament – Buhurt Prime, where the strongest team will be determined and will receive the title of World Champions in Historical Medieval Battle.

You are in for full immersion into the atmosphere of the real medieval festival – spectacular team fights 5 vs 5 between the knights from all over the world, fun fair with the unique merchandise and hand-made souvenirs, medieval artists performances and also the interactive zones, games and entertainment for the kids and grown-ups and much more!

And on Sunday there is Regatta in Port Hercule, international coastal rowing regatta, organised by the Société Nautique de Monaco on Sunday 16 February 2020, from 9:30 am to 4 pm, in Monaco Bay.

“Sacha Guitry Mon Amour”, a dramatic spectacle and declaration of love by Anthéa Sogno on Friday 14, Saturday 15 at 8.30 pm and Sunday 16 February 2020 at 4.30 pm in Théâtre des Muses.

Exhibition of Embroidered Icons from the Moscow Prikosnovenie Workshop in collaboration with the Russian Consulate from Saturday February 15 to Friday April 3, 2020, Monaco Cathedral.

Menton and lemons are inseparable. Not only is this fragrant fruit cultivated in the city, but the annual festival featuring giant lemon and orange sculptures seems to bring them to life. The Lemon Festival in Menton that starts this week traditionally hosts fruit parades, light shows, street animations and fairs.

An exclusive meeting with Tarkan is waiting for you at Salle des Etoiles the next 15th of February 2020!

The Turkish singer, a global star, makes a stop in Monaco for an exceptional night! His performances on stage, among the best in the world, earned him to play sold out shows. More than a concert, a real tailor-made experience.

And if you want to learn more about other events and exhibitions that take place in Monaco these days visit our Calendar.

So have fun and enjoy your weekend!