#hello_monaco weekend: what to do on February 1st and February 2nd

The Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival just finished in Monaco giving floor to many other interesting events including the “New Generation”.

Show must go on! 9th “New Generation” competition for young artists will take place on Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 February 2020, Espace Fontvieille.

Prince Rainier III founded the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival in 1974 to support the Circus arts he loved so much, and most importantly Circus families. In that spirit, the Organising Committee decided to create a new International Festival for Young Artist under the Honorary Presidency of H.S.H. Princess Stéphanie and in collaboration with Her Eldest Daughter, Pauline Ducruet, President of the Jury.

The New Generation Festival is the only Circus competition for Young Artists that takes place in a real Circus ring, that of the International Circus Festival in Monaco.

The ticket office at the Chapiteau de Fontvieille is open from Monday to Friday, from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 7 pm, and on Saturdays from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 6 pm.

The other two events you can’t miss are the rallies. The 23rd Historic Monte-Carlo Rally, for cars raced in the Monte-Carlo Rally between 1911 and 1980 is taking place from Wednesday 29 January to Wednesday 5 February 2020, Principality of Monaco.

Just three days after the finish of the 88th Monte-Carlo Rally, the competitors in the 23rd Historic Monte-Carlo Rally will take on an equally testing challenge. The race will of course include the regularity stages that have so often provided the biggest highlights of an event that this year celebrates the 60th anniversary of the victory for the Mercedes 220 SE n°128 driven by Walter Schock and Rolf Moll. The Organising Committee of the Automobile Club de Monaco was keen for this 2020 edition of the Rally to be even more spectacular than ever, with a field of competitors vying to take over the mantle of last year’s winners, Michel Badosa and Mogens Reidl in their Renault 8.

As usual, the Historic version of the Rally is reserved for cars that took part in the Monte-Carlo Rally between 1911 and 1980. To give every competitor a fair chance, there will be three target average times meet and maintain throughout the race.

And the the 4th Monte-Carlo Classic Rally is from Wednesday 29 January to Saturday 1 February 2020, Principality of Monaco.

The Classic Rally takes place alongside the Concentration Leg of the Historic Monte-Carlo Rally. A line-up of eleven exceptional cars will follow the route of the concentration leg behind the Historic Rally cars. They will not be racing against the clock, but there will be checkpoints as far as Valence (which is also a rally point for the Historic Monte-Carlo Rally).

Competitors who wish to do so may then make their way back to the Principality (having removed their Rally numbers) on Sunday 2 February, via the route of their choosing (although without taking the regularity stages of the Historic Rally) to the Port of Monaco , where the cars will be parked in “parc fermé”.

There is “RETRO-SPECTIVE 3”, a musical show by Compagnie Musicale Y.G. on Saturday 1 February 2020, at 8 pm Théâtre des Variétés.

Or in Théâtre des Muses there is “Les petits lapins” (“Little Rabbits”), a contemporary play by Fred Nony on Friday 31 January, Saturday 1 February 2020 at 8.30 pm, Sunday 2 February at 4.30 pm.

Great Season Series continue with a concert by the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Gianluigi Gelmetti with Silvia Dalla Benetta and Nino Surguladze, mezzo-soprano, Riccardo Zanellato, bass, and the Chorus of the Parma Opera on Sunday 2 February 2020, at 6 pm Auditorium Rainier III.

On the programme: Giuseppe Verdi. As a prelude to the concert, presentation of the works to be performed at 5 pm by André Peyrègne.

And don’t forget about the basketball game “Jeep Elite” basketball championship: Monaco vs Boulazac on Saturday 1 February 2020, at 6:30 pm, Louis II Stadium – Salle Omnisports Gaston Médecin.

And if you get up early on Sunday morning go to launch remote-controlled cars on Sunday 2 February 2020, from 8 am to 12 pm in Port of Monaco.

And if you want to learn more about other events and exhibitions that take place in Monaco these days visit our Calendar.

So have fun and enjoy your weekend!