#hello_monaco weekend: what to do on February 8th and February 9th

It’s Friday evening, time to relax and make some plans for the weekend. So let us give you a few suggestions here.

You can start your day watching 36th Primo Cup – Crédit Suisse Trophy Monotypie, organised by the Yacht Club de Monaco from Thursday 6 to Sunday 9 February 2020, Baie de Monaco.

In Théâtre des Muses there is “Amour, Swing & Beauté” (“Love, Swing & Beauty”), a musical show with artistic direction by Annabelle Sodi-Thibault on Thursday 6, Friday 7, Saturday 8 February, at 8.30 pm and Sunday 9 February 2020, at 2.30 pm and 5 pm.

Nouveau Musée National de Monaco – Villa Paloma started a new exhibition “Variations, les Décors lumineux d’Eugène Frey” (“Variations, the Luminous Decors of Eugène Frey”), an exhibition by João Maria Gusmão from Friday 7 February to Wednesday 20 May 2020.

Open day organised by the Ecole Supérieurs d’Arts Plastiques – Pavillon Bosio for future students, art enthusiasts, and anyone interested in discovering life at Monaco’s higher institute of art on Saturday 8 February 2020, from 10 am to 6 pm Ecole Supérieure d’Arts Plastiques, Pavillon Bosio.

And for music lovers there is a family Cine Concert with the screening of silent films “Big Business” by James W. Horne and “You’re Darn Tootin” by Edgar Kennedy, with piano improvisation by Paul Lay, organised by the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra on Sunday 9 February 2020, at 3 pm Auditorium Rainier III.

And if you want to learn more about other events and exhibitions that take place in Monaco these days visit our Calendar.

