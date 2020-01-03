#hello_monaco weekend: what to do on January 4th and January 5th

Life is slowly getting back to normal after holidays. And in case you are wondering what you can do this weekend in Monaco here are a few suggestions.

Winter is the time of the opera, ballet and theater season. So how about checking out choreographical performances creation by Jean-Christophe Maillot “COPPÉL-i.A.” by Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo on Friday 27, Saturday 28 December, at 8 pm and Sunday 29 December, at 4 pm, Salle des Princes of the Grimaldi Forum Monaco.

Don’t miss the Start of the Africa Eco Race is on Saturday 4 January 2020, at 7 pm Quai Antoine Ier.

For sports fans there is “Jeep Elite” basketball championship: Monaco vs Lyon-Villeurbanne on Sunday 5 January 2020, at 4 pm, Louis II Stadium – Salle Omnisports Gaston Médecin.

And talking about toys for big boy and not only, check out a unique exhibition of cars which have become legendary in world rally in the H.S.H. Prince of Monaco Car Collection.

During this exceptional exhibition, some fifty racing cars, the most iconic in this discipline, including some with a prestigious track record and which have made millions of fans dream about them on French and international roads, will be gathered in the Principality for three months.

And if you want to learn more about other events and exhibitions that take place in Monaco these days visit our Calendar.

So have fun and enjoy your weekend!