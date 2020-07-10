hello_monaco weekend: what to do on July 11th and July 12th

How was your week? Hopefully great. Anyways now it’s time to relax and check your plans for the weekend. So here we put together a few suggestions for you to do this weekend in Monaco.

The new Exposition of Helmets customized by great artists recently opened up at the H.S.H. the Prince of Monaco Car Collection.

Another fine place to visit, and great for families too in the Principality, is the Oceanographic Museum which is ready to welcome you. And NMNM’s Villa Paloma has opened the intriguing Eugene Frey expo.

For those who were planning to visit the exhibition devoted to Eugène Frey in the New National Museum of Monaco at Paloma, fortunately it is reopening again. It was suddenly closed in mid-March after only few days of showing – just as the quarantine closed everything.

Frey was the inventor of unique lighting systems and opera decorations in the early twentieth century. Included in the exhibition is a contemporary vision created by the Portuguese artist João Maria Gusmão.

And so together with the bars and restaurants, on June 2 in the Principality of Monaco, NMNM’s Paloma will once again be able to welcome the public – as generally will other museums. They must however comply with strict health standards which facilitate social distancing by organizing the flow of visits and the flow of entry and exits well. And, of course, provision of hydroalcoholic gel dispensers and an array of sanitary measures are requisites. So not every museum will be able to immediately plan and organize their expos and have the new robust health measures in place on June 2nd.

And also some ideas for future: do not miss Fabrice Luchini in his play: “Conversation autour des portraits et auto-portraits” on July 24 at the Opéra Garnier Monte-Carlo!

