If you still haven’t made any plans for this weekend in Monaco, here are a few suggestions to make your time interesting and very often meaningful.

Urban Painting Around The World (UPAW) is back for the 4th edition this time on the Parvis of the Oceanographic Museum of Monaco on Saturday July 18, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday July 19 and Monday July 20, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This edition is a little “reduced”, instead of 10 artists, there will be 6 from Italy, France and Switzerland. From Monaco M. One Teas, from Paris Dave Baranes, from Italy Dario Vella, the two artists, last year amazed the public with tigers, chimpanzees and panthers. From the first edition returns the Swiss Jazi, who had created the first year the octopus, the turtle and the fish with the head wrapped in plastic. The two new artists are a Frenchman Pheno and from Switzerland Ashpe. The theme of this edition will be: Free Mediterranean, a Mediterranean without plastic and without pollution.

As every year, the proceeds will be donated to the FPA2 in Monaco, with which the organization has participated in the financing of a project for the protection of chimpanzees in Uganda.

If you are fond of jewelry, keep in mind that over 350 prestigious jewelry pieces will be auctioned on July 18 and 19 from 4 p.m. by Hôtel des Ventes de Monte-Carlo in Café de Paris, Place du Casino.

Exhibition on July 15 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., July 16 & 17 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and July 18 & 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There is an Exposition of Helmets customized by great artists recently opened up at the H.S.H. the Prince of Monaco Car Collection.

From June 29 to August 31, the Monaco Oceanographic Museum organizes many events set in compliance with all necessary sanitary measures. The flagship event will be the interactive exhibition Immersion (ImmerSEAve).

Starting July 18, the Oceanographic Museum will give you a unique opportunity to get to know the Great Barrier Reef, which is one of the seven natural wonders of the world.

For those who were planning to visit the exhibition devoted to Eugène Frey in the New National Museum of Monaco at Paloma, fortunately it is reopening again. It was suddenly closed in mid-March after only few days of showing – just as the quarantine closed everything.

Frey was the inventor of unique lighting systems and opera decorations in the early twentieth century. Included in the exhibition is a contemporary vision created by the Portuguese artist João Maria Gusmão.

And you have a young artist in your family, Villa Paloma has Family workshops just for you. These workshops take place on Saturdays and Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Participation in family workshops is free after payment of the entry fee if applicable. They are suitable for children from 7 to 12 years old.

Saturday – A story of optics

Why do we see a cartoon come to life? Find out how an image forms in your eye by exploring the screenings of the Variations exhibition. You can also make your own Flipbook.

Sunday – Treasure hunt

Enthroned above the sea, the gardens of Villa Paloma are home to many treasures. Come and meet the works installed in its gardens. Information and reservations (compulsory): public@nmnm.mc

And if you want to learn more about other events and exhibitions that take place in Monaco these days visit our Calendar.