#hello_monaco weekend: what to do on July 25th and July 26th

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, HelloMonaco, just as always, is ready to offer its suggestion for you.

Villa Paloma has an interesting summer programme for kids: check it out during the business week and on the weekend entire family can enjoy it. If you have a young artist in your family, Villa Paloma has Family workshops just for you. These workshops take place on Saturdays and Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Participation in family workshops is free after payment of the entry fee if applicable. They are suitable for children from 7 to 12 years old.

Saturday – A story of optics

Why do we see a cartoon come to life? Find out how an image forms in your eye by exploring the screenings of the Variations exhibition. You can also make your own Flipbook.

Sunday – Treasure hunt

Enthroned above the sea, the gardens of Villa Paloma are home to many treasures. Come and meet the works installed in its gardens. Information and reservations (compulsory): public@nmnm.mc

For those who were planning to visit the exhibition devoted to Eugène Frey in the New National Museum of Monaco at Paloma, fortunately it is reopening again. It was suddenly closed in mid-March after only few days of showing – just as the quarantine closed everything.

Frey was the inventor of unique lighting systems and opera decorations in the early twentieth century. Included in the exhibition is a contemporary vision created by the Portuguese artist João Maria Gusmão.

There is an Exposition of Helmets customized by great artists recently opened up at the H.S.H. the Prince of Monaco Car Collection.

From June 29 to August 31, the Monaco Oceanographic Museum organizes many events set in compliance with all necessary sanitary measures. The flagship event will be the interactive exhibition Immersion (ImmerSEAve).

Starting July 18, the Oceanographic Museum will give you a unique opportunity to get to know the Great Barrier Reef, which is one of the seven natural wonders of the world.

And if you want to learn more about other events and exhibitions that take place in Monaco these days visit our Calendar.