#hello_monaco weekend: what to do on May 16th and May 17th

Monaco is gradually lifting Coronavirus lockdown but it is still essential to limit social contacts that’s why HelloMonaco has some recommendations for you to do at home.

Museums

During these difficult times, art is something that reminds us that we are not alone. With the power of the internet, we can escape into our imaginations by coming face-to-face with the works of our favourite artists.

Virtual museum tours are a safe and engaging way to spend an afternoon in self-isolation. So open your laptop and unlock the doors to museums and exhibitions around the world from the comfort of your own home.

High definition masterpieces in Florence

Staff at the Uffizi in Florence has curated special virtual exhibitions at: https://www.uffizi.it/en/online-exhibitions. Discover the masterpieces of their collections and history, travelling through captivating descriptions and HD pictures.

British Museum, London

On a virtual tour through the museum you will be able to see the Rosetta Stone and Egyptian mummies as well as many other treasures of the British museum of London.

Music

1. You’re bored? Don’t panic! The Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Opera is here to enchant your ears, and warm your hearts during this containment. Good listening!

2. The Metropolitan opera launches online broadcasts, Nightly Met Opera Streams, with operas from its archives. The broadcasts will begin at 19.30 New York time, but they will be available for another 20 hours. Full schedule is available here.

3. Here is a selection of DJs organizing live music or offering mixes on the Web to lighten the hours spent in quarantine:

Bob Sinclar

Originator of hits including World, Hold On, Love Generation and Rock This Party .

In earlier times, his French Touch came under the name of Chris The French Kiss or The Mighty Bop. In real life Christophe Le Friant has DJed a myriad of evenings around the globe. Disco, house, funk, tribal … Every day has a surprise. Go to his Facebook page every day at 2 p.m.

Gabin Lebrun

Gabin, is believe it or not a 9-year-old boy living in the village of Nailloux (Haute-Garonne). Wednesday and Saturday, at 6 p.m. he performs for an hour-long live on Facebook Mix Gabin.

Learning

1. Coursera has opened access to its courses for universities and students. So far, free access is open until 07/31.

2. Harvard University: Justice

(3-6 hours a week, 12 weeks long)

Taught by Harvard professor Michael Sandel, Justice explores critical analysis of classical and contemporary theories of justice. Topics include affirmative action, income distribution, same-sex marriage, the role of markets, debates about rights (human rights and property rights), arguments for and against equality. The course invites learners to subject their own views on these controversies to critical examination.

https://www.classcentral.com/course/edx-justice-610

Resources for kids

Try highly advise all three parts of Findus from Filimundus as one of kids’ favorite game applications – the child should help there to invent different devices.

And the classic – Macchinarium – the most beautiful and the best adventure game!