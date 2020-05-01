#hello_monaco weekend: what to do on May 2nd and May 3rd

While the Principality is preparing for lifting containment it’s important to stay home. But being home doesn’t meant boring, these days you can learn an entire new skill or finally get to read books or watch movies from your list. So here are a few suggestions for you.

Museums

During these difficult times, art is something that reminds us that we are not alone. With the power of the internet, we can escape into our imaginations by coming face-to-face with the works of our favourite artists.

Virtual museum tours are a safe and engaging way to spend an afternoon in self-isolation. So open your laptop and unlock the doors to museums and exhibitions around the world from the comfort of your own home.

High definition masterpieces in Florence

Staff at the Uffizi in Florence has curated special virtual exhibitions at: https://www.uffizi.it/en/online-exhibitions. Discover the masterpieces of their collections and history, travelling through captivating descriptions and HD pictures.

British Museum, London

On a virtual tour through the museum you will be able to see the Rosetta Stone and Egyptian mummies as well as many other treasures of the British museum of London.

Music

1. You’re bored? Don’t panic! The Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Opera is here to enchant your ears, and warm your hearts during this containment. Good listening!

2. The site of the Berlin Philharmonic reads: The Philharmonic is closed, so we are coming to you. Until March 31, the promo code provides free access to all concerts in the archive.

3. The Bavarian Opera also gives free access to its performances. For example, now you can listen and watch Troubadour with the amazing tenor Jonas Kaufman.

Learning

Classcentral

Thousands of free online courses from top universities around the world like MIT, Stanford, and Harvard: https://www.classcentral.com/

If you are over-whelmed with choice, here are our top picks, 5 free online courses from Ivy League universities we think you might enjoy.

1. Yale University: The Science of Well-Being

(10 weeks long)

A series of challenges designed to increase your own happiness and build more productive habits. As preparation for these tasks, Professor Laurie Santos reveals misconceptions about happiness, annoying features of the mind that lead us to think the way we do and the research that can help us change. You will ultimately be prepared to successfully incorporate a specific wellness activity into your life.

https://www.classcentral.com/course/the-science-of-well-being-10346

2. University of Pennsylvania: Modern & Contemporary American Poetry (“ModPo”)

(5-10 hours a week, 10 weeks long)

ModPo is a fast-paced introduction to modern and contemporary poetry, with an emphasis on experimental verse, from Emily Dickinson and Walt Whitman to the present. Participants need no prior experience with poetry. During the 10 weeks of the course, you will be guided through poems, video discussions and community discussions of each poem.

https://www.classcentral.com/course/modpo-356

Resources for kids

Explore Nature while staying Indoors with Livecams

Take your child on an educative journey through nature with wildlife livecams! Watch polar bears, bald eagles, falcons or panda bears in real time as they go about their daily lives. One of our favourites is the Wolong Grove live cam in China’s Wolong Valley Nature Reserve, which provides views into 11 different panda yards. The Explore website is also great resource for nature photographs and documentaries.

Audio Books

Press play on your favourite children’s classic story while you go about your daily chores or while your little one is enjoying some quiet time. How about Winnie-the-Pooh or the Timeless Tales of Beatrix Potter for your littlest listeners or The Diary of a 6th Grade Ninja for your older kids? However old your child is, we’re sure you’ll find the perfect audio book.

Great Family Films to watch

Here are some excellent movie recommendations the whole family can enjoy, available online right now.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Where to Watch: Netflix, Amazon

This is an incredible film that the whole family can enjoy. Even if we’ve all seen it already, it stands up to multiple viewings! The animation, effects and creativity that went in this production leaves us dazzled every time. Join teenager Miles Morales as he becomes Spider-Man in his reality, crossing paths with five counterparts from other dimensions.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

Most of us are familiar with the cartoon version of Dora the Explorer, but this live-action film definitely has something for children and adults alike. Well-acted with plenty of hilarious moments, this newish film will take everyone’s mind off these difficult times. Benicio Del Toro even guest stars as the voice behind Swiper, the sneaky fox!

Keep Your Spirit up and Feel United

Martine Ackerman, President of Child CARE Monaco and Vice President of Monaco Pupils’ Parents Association (Association des Parents d’Elèves de Monaco, APEM) invites everyone to their balcony to sing the Monegasque National Anthem (Hymn) every evening at 7 p.m. (gathering at 6.45 p.m.) to show support for one another. But the national anthem is not the only thing that she invites everyone to sing. This idea has excited the press and many in the community. She created a group on Facebook that had a large response from the Internet users who gladly are joining the initiative.

Martine Ackerman invites everyone to let her know those who wish to sing a Happy Birthday to somebody or pass a message to their family, friends, or any other special request. Every evening on her balcony she is planning to organize a small show with her microphone and spread the positive mood!

She wants people to join her in this moment of public isolation in order not to be alone and so we can pass through this difficult period together.

So have fun and enjoy your weekend!