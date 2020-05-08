#hello_monaco weekend: what to do on May 9th and May 10th

Life is slowly coming back to normal however many regular weekend entertainments stay yet unavailable, so HelloMonaco has gathered a few suggestion for you about things you can do without leaving your home.

Museums

During these difficult times, art is something that reminds us that we are not alone. With the power of the internet, we can escape into our imaginations by coming face-to-face with the works of our favourite artists.

Virtual museum tours are a safe and engaging way to spend an afternoon in self-isolation. So open your laptop and unlock the doors to museums and exhibitions around the world from the comfort of your own home.

1. The Louvre, Paris

Discover virtual artworks from Delacroix, Rembrandt and Tintoretto. Delve into the Egyptian Antiquities exhibition. Or how about a virtual walk around the remains of the Louvre’s Moat, built in 1190 to protect Paris from attack via the Seine? Visitors can walk around the original perimeter moat and view the piers that supported the drawbridge. Four virtual exhibitions are available here.

2. The Vatican

The Vatican Museums online catalogue is regularly updated, revised and expanded. Currently it is possible to consult collections ranging from the Gregorian Egyptian Museum and the Tapestries Collection to the Apostolic Palace of Castel Gandolfo. Moreover, virtual tours thorough the main treasures of the Vatican Museums are accessible online, including Sistine Chapel, Chiaramonti museum, New Wing, Pio Clementino Museum and etc.

Music

1. You’re bored? Don’t panic! The Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Opera is here to enchant your ears, and warm your hearts during this containment. Good listening!

2. The Metropolitan opera launches online broadcasts, Nightly Met Opera Streams, with operas from its archives. The broadcasts will begin at 19.30 New York time, but they will be available for another 20 hours. Full schedule is available here.

Learning

1. Coursera has opened access to its courses for universities and students. So far, free access is open until 07/31.

2. Harvard University: Justice

(3-6 hours a week, 12 weeks long)

Taught by Harvard professor Michael Sandel, Justice explores critical analysis of classical and contemporary theories of justice. Topics include affirmative action, income distribution, same-sex marriage, the role of markets, debates about rights (human rights and property rights), arguments for and against equality. The course invites learners to subject their own views on these controversies to critical examination.

https://www.classcentral.com/course/edx-justice-610

Resources for kids

Aimed at children and parents, Khan Academy is a nonprofit with the mission to provide free, world-class education for anyone, anywhere: https://www.khanacademy.org/ Scholastic Learn at Home website provides day-by-day projects for children of all ages to keep your child reading, thinking and growing: https://classroommagazines.scholastic.com/support/learnathome.html

Keep Your Spirit up and Feel United

Martine Ackerman, President of Child CARE Monaco and Vice President of Monaco Pupils’ Parents Association (Association des Parents d’Elèves de Monaco, APEM) invites everyone to their balcony to sing the Monegasque National Anthem (Hymn) every evening at 7 p.m. (gathering at 6.45 p.m.) to show support for one another. But the national anthem is not the only thing that she invites everyone to sing. This idea has excited the press and many in the community. She created a group on Facebook that had a large response from the Internet users who gladly are joining the initiative.

Martine Ackerman invites everyone to let her know those who wish to sing a Happy Birthday to somebody or pass a message to their family, friends, or any other special request. Every evening on her balcony she is planning to organize a small show with her microphone and spread the positive mood!

She wants people to join her in this moment of public isolation in order not to be alone and so we can pass through this difficult period together.

So have fun and enjoy your weekend!