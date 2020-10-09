#hello_monaco weekend: what to do on October 10th and October 11th

This autumn because of the coronavirus there are fewer events in Monaco and still there are a lots of things you can do this weekend here.

The 9th Monaco Book Fair will open this weekend, organised by the association “Les Rencontres Littéraires Fabian Boisson” it will welcome public on Saturday 10 October 2020 in Tunnel Riva.

Great Season Series continue with a concert by the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Cristian Macelaru with Simon Trpčeski, piano on Sunday 11 October 2020, at 6 pm Auditorium Rainier III.

On the programme: Modest Mussorgsky, Sergei Rachmaninov and Piotr Ilitch Tchaikovsky

And interesting exhibition is now open in Monaco: La Peinture au défi, an exhibition encompassing 65 works of Joan Miró at Nouveau Musée National Monaco, Villa Paloma is presented from 23 September to 25 October.

The exhibition is a return for Miró to Monte-Carlo where he worked on Diaghilev’s 1932 Ballets Russes, the Jeux d` Enfants. The very painting used in the original ballet will return to Monaco for the first time, making it one of the highlights of the exhibition.

The exhibition is on view now through 25 October 2020 at Nouveau Musée National Monaco in Villa Paloma at 56 Boulevard du Jardin Exotique, Monaco.

Another exhibition on the theme “Unstable Artifices: Ceramics Stories” is on till Sunday 31 January 2021, Nouveau Musée National de Monaco – Villa Sauber.

The exhibition Artifices instables, Stories of ceramics will present a journey through inventions and experiments highlighting the diversity of shapes and decorations of ceramics, as well as its production processes. These different stages of production – the selection and preparation of clay, the shaping, the finishing, the decoration, the cooking and the enamelling – reveal, also, the « recipes » and the almost alchemic preparations which vary from one creator/inventor to the other.

And if you want to learn more about other events and exhibitions that take place in Monaco these days visit our Calendar.