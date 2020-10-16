#hello_monaco weekend: what to do on October 17th and October 18th

It’s Friday evening when everybody is relaxing and making plans for the weekend. And here we put a few suggestions for you.

For ballet fans there are Choreographic performances by Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo: “Altro Canto 1” and “Vers un pays sage” by Jean-Christophe Maillot from Thursday 15 to Saturday 17 October 2020, at 8pm in Grimaldi Forum Monaco – Salle des Princes.

For their first show of the season in Monaco, Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo are performing two iconic pieces of Jean- Christophe Maillot’s repertoire. Each in its way exalts the bodies of dancers. While Altro Canto 1 magnifies their androgynous shapes by candlelight, Vers un Pays Sage is a moment of pure physicality which hunts down the least bit of downtime to better celebrate life.

And if you prefer to watch sports don’t miss the French Premier League Football Championship: Monaco – Montpellier on Sunday 18 October 2020, Louis II Stadium.

Great Season Series continue with a concert with Karine Deshayes, soprano, Éric Huchet, tenor, Thomas Dolié, baritone, Julien Behr, tenor, David Wilson-Johnson, bass-baritone, conducted by Charles Dutoit Sunday 18 October 2020, at 6 pm in Auditorium Rainier III.

On the programme: Emmanuel Chabrier, Claude Debussy and Maurice Ravel

There is a new exhibition in Monaco: “Profondeurs” (“Depths”), by Olivier Jude and Sylvie Laurent from Friday 16 October to Friday 6 November 2020, (Monday to Friday) from 10 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6.30 pm in Maison de France.

The exposition will allow you to plunge into the Red Sea, Indian Ocean, the waters of Bali and Malaysia, as well as the Principality of Monaco and its environs.

Together with partner Sylvie Laurent, diver and model, Olivier Jude develops a different vision of underwater photography. He also presents a series of photographs about the border of land and sea and the interweaving of human architecture with the natural structure of the Mediterranean. Images of shipwrecks off the coast of the Principality of Monaco are an excellent illustration of their photography technique, designed to demonstrate the necessary protection of the maritime heritage.

The event will be held under the high patronage of His Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco.

And interesting exhibition is now open in Monaco: La Peinture au défi, an exhibition encompassing 65 works of Joan Miró at Nouveau Musée National Monaco, Villa Paloma is presented from 23 September to 25 October.

The exhibition is a return for Miró to Monte-Carlo where he worked on Diaghilev’s 1932 Ballets Russes, the Jeux d` Enfants. The very painting used in the original ballet will return to Monaco for the first time, making it one of the highlights of the exhibition.

The exhibition is on view now through 25 October 2020 at Nouveau Musée National Monaco in Villa Paloma at 56 Boulevard du Jardin Exotique, Monaco.

Another exhibition on the theme “Unstable Artifices: Ceramics Stories” is on till Sunday 31 January 2021, Nouveau Musée National de Monaco – Villa Sauber.

The exhibition Artifices instables, Stories of ceramics will present a journey through inventions and experiments highlighting the diversity of shapes and decorations of ceramics, as well as its production processes. These different stages of production – the selection and preparation of clay, the shaping, the finishing, the decoration, the cooking and the enamelling – reveal, also, the « recipes » and the almost alchemic preparations which vary from one creator/inventor to the other.

And if you want to learn more about other events and exhibitions that take place in Monaco these days visit our Calendar.