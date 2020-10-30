#hello_monaco weekend: what to do on October 31st and November 1st

Have you prepared a costume for this fun Halloween weekend? Or do you prefer to watch sports? Here are a few suggestions for you.

The celebration of All Saints holidays, has become very popular (especially among the youngest). So this year as before children attending school in the Principality are invited to come and celebrate Halloween on Saturday October 31 between 2 p.m. and 4.30 p.m. at the Princess Antoinette Park, with the City’s Animation Department!

Please note: due to the health situation, registration is compulsory before Friday October 30 at 4 p.m. at (+377) 93 15 06 05.

On the program for this 10th edition, as always, terrifying disguises and a treasure hunt organized by the Games Box in the alleys of the park.

Wearing a mask and respecting social distance is compulsory.

For music lovers there is Great Season Series: concert by the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Bertrand de Billy, with Valeriy Sokolov, violin on Sunday 1 November 2020, at 6 pm Auditorium Rainier III. On the programme: Anton Bruckner and Camille Saint-Saëns.

And for sports fans there is “Jeep Elite” basketball championship: Monaco vs Strasbourg on Saturday 31 October 2020, at 5 PM, Louis II Stadium.

And AS Monaco also count on your support this weekend in the French Premier League Football Championship: Monaco – Bordeaux is played on Sunday 1 November 2020, Louis II Stadium.

There is a new exhibition in Monaco: “Profondeurs” (“Depths”), by Olivier Jude and Sylvie Laurent from Friday 16 October to Friday 6 November 2020, (Monday to Friday) from 10 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6.30 pm in Maison de France.

The exposition will allow you to plunge into the Red Sea, Indian Ocean, the waters of Bali and Malaysia, as well as the Principality of Monaco and its environs.

Together with partner Sylvie Laurent, diver and model, Olivier Jude develops a different vision of underwater photography. He also presents a series of photographs about the border of land and sea and the interweaving of human architecture with the natural structure of the Mediterranean. Images of shipwrecks off the coast of the Principality of Monaco are an excellent illustration of their photography technique, designed to demonstrate the necessary protection of the maritime heritage.

The event will be held under the high patronage of His Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco.

Another exhibition on the theme “Unstable Artifices: Ceramics Stories” is on till Sunday 31 January 2021, Nouveau Musée National de Monaco – Villa Sauber.

The exhibition Artifices instables, Stories of ceramics will present a journey through inventions and experiments highlighting the diversity of shapes and decorations of ceramics, as well as its production processes. These different stages of production – the selection and preparation of clay, the shaping, the finishing, the decoration, the cooking and the enamelling – reveal, also, the « recipes » and the almost alchemic preparations which vary from one creator/inventor to the other.

And if you want to learn more about other events and exhibitions that take place in Monaco these days visit our Calendar.