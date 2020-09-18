hello_monaco weekend: what to do on September 20th and September 20th

It’s Friday night, so charming and relaxing… and very inspiring also. Time to plan and make the most of this weekend.

Do you remember, that the 19th edition of European Mobility Week is here to entertain and inform us from September 14 to 20, 2020. The aim is to make European citizens aware of new modes of travel. Several initiatives are being launched by the Prince’s Government and on Sunday September 20 it’s Sunday by bike.

The 2020 Rallye Père-Fils™ will take place over three days, from 18 to 20 September 2020, and will combine the art of living, gluttony, driving pleasure and special moments between father and son. It starts in Monte-Carlo on Friday, September 18 with the first meetings with the other crews, the preparation of the vehicles as well as the aperitif and dinner1 opening the rally. The next day, a very nice route will take participants to the lunch spot and then return to Monte-Carlo at the end of the afternoon. This day will also be sporty since a regularity test will take place on the course! On Sunday, and while the competition will still be active, another stage with extraordinary panoramas will take the teams to the finish line.

The programme of the Rallye Père-Fils™, the attention to every single detail, the will to surprise, the combination of art de vivre, gastronomy, the thrill of driving, special moments betweenfather and son, and the generational diversity make something so different. As the Rallye Père-Fils™ is a story of transmission, all generations are welcome, talking about pilots and co-pilots but also eligible cars. Beyond many aspects, it is also probably one of the keys that gives its soul to this great event.

And for music lovers there is Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra concert – BEETHOVEN 2020 on September 20, 2020 in the Grimaldi Forum.

Programm: BEETHOVEN Ludwig van

Léonore III, openning, op.72b

Triple concerto, op.56 -Intermission- BEETHOVEN Ludwig van

Symphony n°3, op.55 « Eroïca » Kazuki Yamada, conductor

Antje Weithaas, violin

Marie-Elisabeth Hecker, violoncello

Martin Helmchen, piano

Also check out the “Mystery of Love”, an exhibition by the artist Natalija Vincic that is open till Thursday 1 October 2020, Le Quai Des Artistes.

And if you want to learn more about other events and exhibitions that take place in Monaco these days visit our Calendar.