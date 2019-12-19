Typically, the most popular ski resorts look identical. Their infrastructure comprises a mountain deprived of its forests, studded with cable cars, ski and chairlifts. The inevitable equipment hirers rub shoulders with ski clothes vendors in their galleries devoid of any charm. As to the high altitude restaurants, they grow like mushrooms.

Megève is alien to any of these disadvantages. The charming village has preserved its character, its cobblestone streets, its typical houses and a love for local products. Meanwhile, Megève has managed to become an Alpine star, a spot popular with high society, mountain lovers and ski fans alike.

The impressive fate of this little rural village proudly facing Mont Blanc is owed to the fancy of a great lady, Baroness Noémie de Rothschild. In the early 19th century, its first clients were conquered by the purity of its air and the beauty of its panorama. Back then, the attendance rate was far from anticipating Megève’s rapid rise in popularity. In 1916, however, this French winter resort, commissioned by the Baroness, was designed to compete with St. Moritz. And the bet was quickly won! Over the years, Megève has emerged as «the place to be», a Saint-Tropez in the snow. Just an hour away from Geneva, this resort is famous for its grand New Year festivities. On top of its 400 kilometres of slopes, Megève invites you to celebrate its many festive events, offering all kinds of entertainment. Take a carriage ride through its poetic cobbled streets, enjoy the Mont Blanc panorama, dog sled races and a reindeer farm… All this, in a magical atmosphere lit by Christmas lights, with an enormous fir tree set up in the heart of the village. Gourmet groceries and restaurants, designer boutiques and art galleries complement this magical and colourful painting against a white background.

HOTELS CATERING TO EVERY TASTE

The selection of hotels in Megève is large and diverse. You will easily find accommodation catering to every taste. This is a list of particularly welcoming destinations.

«Le Gai Soleil», a happy family stay

This hotel is located just a stone’s throw away from the ski school and ski lifts. Its twenty rooms convey a traditional mountain vibe with all the modern comfort. Families will find its warm atmosphere particularly enchanting.

343 Rue du Crêt du Midi. Tel (+33)4 5021 0070

«Au cœur de Megève», right in the midst of a party

The hotel is set right in the village centre, overlooking the rooftops, mountains, shops and a torrent gurgling through its alleys. This is a chic place with an original and refined interior. Its suites and rooms offer you exceptional comfort, cozy lounges and a designer bar.

«Au Cœur de Megève» is a great destination for city dwellers willing to enjoy nature while still partaking in the festive city atmosphere. This is a happy compromise if you want to enjoy your every pleasure while reading a book by the fire with an exceptional cocktail in hand.

An ideal place for New Year celebrations.

44 Rue Charles Feige. Tel (+33)4 5021 2530

«Les Chalets of Mont d’Arbois», at one with nature

The opening of « Les Chalets of Mont d’Arbois» by the Four Seasons is a highly anticipated event this winter. Following a complete renovation, this classy destination is offering you its superb rooms «at one» with nature. Its restaurant managed by chef Nicolas Hensiger was crowned with a Michelin star.

447 Chemin de la Rocaille. Tel (+33)4 5021 2503

LES FERMES DE MARIE, AN EXCEPTIONAL DOMAIN

This is a premium class destination. A savvy cocktail of art de vivre, elegance, luxury and authenticity, «Les Fermes de Marie» stands out due to its unique philosophy. Everything is done so a perfect harmony reigns over the two-hectare estate organized as a small hamlet of alpine farms.

This is the place to stay away from the rest of the world and out of time. Each piece of furniture is carefully chosen, every object contributing its patina to the entire decoration.

The old wood warmth of its personalized rooms and suites convey a sense of comfort, embalming your soul…

This refined 5-star hotel is unlike any other. It combines the cozy atmosphere of a chic bar, the exceptional well-being of a high-performance spa and the friendliness of a hamlet introducing children to all kinds of activities.

For its 30th anniversary celebrated in December, «Les Fermes de Marie» is teaming up with 30 leading French brands, connoisseurs in the art of living! Beauty, fashion, gastronomy, local crafts… This festive adventure will span the year, leaving an unforgettable impression. This is a great opportunity for all skiers who are seeking unrivaled comfort of a unique establishment.

163 Chemin Riante Colline. Tel (+ 33)4 5093 0310