Artmonte-Carlo, the annual fair for contemporary and modern art which was initially scheduled for May 2020 at the Grimaldi Forum, has been postponed until next year. However, organizers have decided to create an online catalogue, titled ‘Selected Statements’ that the public can enjoy at home.

“Following the postponement of artmonte-carlo until spring of 2021, we are pleased to share a digital publication, which is also printable, in honour of the initially scheduled galleries and exhibitions,” the art fair wrote on their website.

The beautifully imagined catalogue showcases large images of paintings, sculptures and photographs with rich descriptions. Pieces that are sure to capture the imagination of any viewer are included in the book: a portrait of Salvador Dali, a painting of the Hotel de Paris, or a pastel drawing created during quarantine in London by artist Sara Anstis. Contact information for participating galleries is also included in the catalogue and viewers are encouraged to contact gallerists to continue the conversation about their artistic submissions.

“Artmonte-carlo has imagined this digital catalogue as a manifesto to break down the boundaries of confinement that prevent the organization of the fair this year,” Françoise Gamerdinger, Director of the Department of Cultural Affairs Monaco said in the catalogue’s introduction, “Allow me to express my enthusiasm for this project, which, thanks to digital technologies, allows us all to participate together in this beautiful adventure.”

Next year, artmonte-carlo will be celebrating its fifth anniversary at the Grimaldi Forum Monaco under the High Patronage of HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco and the direction of Thomas Hug. The Art Fair will host some 50 international galleries of carefully selected art, notably from the Boijmans Van Beuningen Museum in Rotterdam and the Mamco in Geneva.

“We look forward to seeing you in the spring of 2021 at the Grimaldi Forum Monaco….Stay safe.” Thomas Hug, Director of artmonte-carlo said in the catalogue’s introduction.

Check out artmonte-carlo’s online art fair following the link.