On 7 April, Monaco will be hosting the world preview of the new James Bond film, with the expected presence of 007 actor himself, Daniel Craig. The star-studded screening of No Time to Die will take place at the Grimaldi Forum during an exclusive charity event, for the benefit of the Princess Grace Foundation USA.

According the Princess Grace Foundation’s website, the screening will be “the World’s Most Exclusive and Immersive James Bond Experience.” Tickets are being sold for $4007 for the “VIP Bond Experience” and $10,000 for “Ultra-VIP Bond Experience”.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, starring Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, No Time to Die begins after James Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter, an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

The 25th film in the franchise will feature Daniel Craig playing MI6 agent James Bond for his fifth and final time.

Director Cary Joji Fukunaga won the Princess Grace Foundation’s Award in 2015. He first gained recognition for writing and directing the 2009 film Sin Nombre before the 2011 adaptation of Jane Eyre. He also directed the first season of HBO series True Detective, which he won an Emmy for, and the dark comedy series Maniac for Netflix, starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill.

The Princess Grace Foundation USA is an organization dedicated to elevating extraordinary emerging artists in theatre, dance, and film via awards in the form of grants, scholarships, and fellowships. Their awards program was established in 1982 by His Serene Highness Prince Rainier III of Monaco to honor the legacy of Princess Grace. Oscar-winning Hollywood icon Princess Grace brought arts and culture to Monaco while also supporting countless American performing and film artists. This is the legacy that inspires the Foundation’s mission.