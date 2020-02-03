Top Leisure Events

After eventful summer and autumn days in Monaco most of us dream to have a rest and to spend more time at home, among family. But there are so many interesting leisure events in winter also. First of all, it is the period of Christmas and New Year holidays, and though snow in Monaco is rather an anomaly, be sure to experience the genuine festive, even magic atmosphere in the Principality. The HelloMonaco team has prepared for its readers a list of the most impressive events in the upcoming period.

The Grand Ball of Princes and Princesses

February 14, 2020

The Grand Ball of Princes and Princesses that traditionally takes place on February, 14, on Saint Valentine’s evening, invites guests to the Salle Empire of Hôtel de Paris. The main aim of this extremely elegant event held under the High Patronage of H.S.H. Prince Albert II is to create the atmosphere of a real fairytale where the guests can forget for a short while all their everyday problems and plunge themselves into magic dreams and fantasies. During the Grand Ball everyone will be able to enjoy its unique atmosphere as well as gourmet dinners and amazing performances. The Grand Ball of Princes and Princesses is also a charity event that raises funds for the benefit of the Princess Grace Foundation.

http://www.noblemontecarlo.mc/

The 87th Lemon Festival in Menton

February 15 – March 3, 2020

Menton and lemons are inseparable. Not only is this fragrant fruit cultivated in the city, but the annual festival featuring giant lemon and orange sculptures seems to bring them to life. The Lemon Festival in Menton traditionally hosts fruit parades, light shows, street animations and fairs.

https://www.fete-du-citron.com/

The Nice Carnival

February 15–29, 2020

The arrival of spring to Nice is unimaginable without its traditional carnival and flower parade. Its 2020 theme is «The King of Fashion» with the most colourful scenery, huge inflatable sculptures, live music and tons of confetti. Are you ready to take part in its fragrant battle of flowers? Or enjoy a scenic night «corso» parade? Then head to the Masséna Square in Nice and get ready for tons of fun!

www.en.nicecarnaval.com

The Argentinian Tango Show «Tango Fire»

March 6–7, 2020

The Tango Fire show, staged by the international Tango superstar German Cornejo, brings together the greatest Tango dancers and musicians from all around the world. This production is completely dedicated to the dance, permeated with sensuality and the unforgettable music by the great Tango masters Piazzolla, Pugliese and Gardel. Balancing between outright boldness and sophistication, it evokes the intoxicating passion of late night Buenos Aires. German Cornejo and his partner Gisela Galeassi will be introducing the outstanding World Tango Champions from the greatest Tango houses in Buenos Aires. You can enjoy this wonderful performance in the Salle des Princes, Grimaldi Forum.

https://www.grimaldiforum.com

The «Spring of Arts» (Printemps des Arts) Festival

March 13 – April 11, 2020

The 2020 edition is featuring 31 concerts and shows, an exhibition of Eskimo art, two digital street installations, a film screening as well as numerous discussions and back-stage meetings with the performers. The versatile festival introduces you to the French musical art of Quebec, extra-European music, Bali dancing and 3-days of harpsichord playing.

www.printempsdesarts.mc

The 66th Rose Ball

March 21, 2020

First initiated in 1954, the Bal de la Rose has long earned a reputation of being one of the most important charity events in Monaco. This evening has always symbolized the arrival of spring, encouraging good deeds. All the funds raised over the gala evening are donated to Princess Grace Foundation’s charity projects. It is a must for celebrities, businessmen and statesmen from around the world. The Rose Ball, always attended by the Princely family, will take place in Salle des Étoiles of Monte-Carlo Sporting Club.

www.montecarlosbm.com