5th Monaco Artists’ Forum – The Public’s Prize is Awarded to Olivia Célest Blanchard

The Virtual Exhibition of the 5th Artists’ Forum, which runs until 3 July, brings together almost 80 artists who express themselves in the fields of painting, photography and sculpture.

This year, the “Public’s Prize” recognised Olivia Célest Blanchard for her work, a painting in acrylics entitled “Mapa Valley.” It will be featured on the home page of the website www.forumdesartistes.mc until 3 July.

The Monaco Artists’ Forum is held by the Department of Cultural Affairs every two years, alternating with the Cultural Association Forum. The next Artists’ Forum will take place in 2022, at the Rainier III Auditorium.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Forum-des-Artistes-Monaco

Instagram: www.instagram.com/forumartistesmonaco

Source: gouv.mc