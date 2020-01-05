65m custom superyacht FB274 taking shape at Benetti and other Monaco news

We selected for you top 3 yacht stories of the last week at Yacht Harbour.

65m custom superyacht FB274 taking shape at Benetti

Italian builder Benetti has announced the steel hull and aluminium superstructure of its new 65-metre custom yacht FB274 have been joined together at Livorno shipyard. The outfitting will start shortly, with delivery planned for summer of 2021.

About 30 technical staff, crane operators and engineers were involved in the process. The Benetti team had to plan right from the outset for a welded bimetal component at the join point between the boat’s hull and upper section.

In the first part of the operation, performed in liaison with the Lusben team, the hull of the FB274 was moved outside the shed with the help of special trolleys. There, the superstructure of about 55 tonnes was positioned over the hull by a crane with 500-tonne lift capacity.

The joined hull and superstructure then returned back in the shed for completion. The welding process will take place over the coming four weeks, followed by outfitting.

109m megayacht Bravo Eugenia seen in London

The 109-metre superyacht Bravo Eugenia was seen leaving London for St. Peter Port in Guernsey. Delivered to her assumed owner Jerry Jones in January 2019, the vessel was built by Dutch shipyard Oceanco.

Bravo Eugenia’s reported owner is US billionaire and owner of the Dallas Cowboys NFL franchise, Jerry Jones, what makes her one of the largest superyachts ever owned by sports teams’ owners. Having made his wealth in the oil industry, Jones is estimated at $8.6 billion. Meanwhile, Dallas Cowboys acquired by Jones for $150,000,000 in 1989, currently worth $5 billion.

Bravo Eugenia, the second largest superyacht built in the Netherlands, was conceived in collaboration between Oceanco and Lateral Naval Architects. The vessel is claimed to be one of the pioneers of the so called LIFE (Lengthened, Innovative, Fuel Efficient, Eco Friendly) design, featuring a reduction in the overall demand for propulsion power.

Nuvolari Lenard developed her exteriors with extended waterline, fuel-efficient hull design and slender elegance stipulated by the LIFE Design among key trademarks. She comes with extended waterline and fuel-efficient hull design.

The 109-metre’s interiors were developed by Reymond Langton, with an expected over 4,000GT volume stretching across a 16.3-metre beam. She can accommodate up to 14 guests catered by a crew of 30.

Powered by a hybrid propulsion system, the yacht is capable of reaching a top speed of 17.5 knots. Bravo Eugenia is also fitted with an exclusive ‘whisper mode’ to avoid disturbing surrounding yachts when entering and exiting ports.

Dolce and Gabbana’s 51m superyacht Regina d’Italia sold

The 51-metre superyacht Regina d’Italia II (ex. Regina d’Italia) previously owned by fashion industry icons Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, has been sold via Edmiston and Torrance Yachts. Built in 2006 by Codecasa, Regina d’Italia II was first asking €18 million, further reduced to €13.5 million.

The superyacht represents extraordinary balance between flamboyance and minimalism, applied to yacht design. Translated from Italian as ‘The Queen of Italy’, she stretches across a beam of 9.5 metres with a steel hull and aluminium superstructure.

Regina d’Italia features clean metallic exteriors styled by Della Role Design. She is provided with a lot of space and alfresco zones across three deck areas. A sundeck with several lounging zones and 360 views is one of the yacht’s key trademarks. Another distinctive feature of the boat is her giant custom-built, inflatable water slide.

The yacht’s interiors echoing the previous owners’ style in fashion, were developed by Lazzarini Pickering Architetti. Conceived as the reflection of high-fashion living, the yacht’s strict minimalistic architecture blends into incomparable richness, both in terms of materials and effects.