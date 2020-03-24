A Kind and Thoughtful Message from the Principality’s Archbishop, Monsignor Dominique-Marie David

The new Archbishop of Monaco, Monsignor Dominique-Marie David, during these especially troubled times wished to address everyone through a video message.

An abbreviated version of it is below. You can find the full version in French plus information on how to participate in religious services and see the mass on the website www.diocese.mc and on the link.

Also the Diocese of Monaco, in these particular times, and since the beginning of the ban on the assembly of the faithful in the churches, has put in place means which allow us to support our ability to pray.

You can, on social networks (Facebook, YouTube, Vimeo, Twitter and Instagram @DioceseMonaco) and on the website www.diocese.mc, follow the Laudes office prayers at 9 a.m. live from the cathedral and at 6 p.m. a mass celebrated in the various churches and chapels of the Principality rebroadcast at 9:30 p.m. on Monacoinfo.

Other initiatives, which we relay, are to be attributed to the Youth Service and the Sainte-Dévote parish.

“Dear brothers and sisters in Christ,

The epidemic that has hit us for several weeks is causing us concern. We know that this event will have multiple consequences on a global scale, but also for our Principality, for Monegasques, for residents and all those who work in Monaco.

As you all know, I started my new mission as Archbishop recently. ….. I was looking forward to going out and meeting you, taking the time to greet you, to listen to you and to know you.

For now, unfortunately, I can only reach you from a distance. But, know that you are all present, daily, in my bishop’s heart and in my prayer.

You have been able, thanks to social networks and the “Monaco info” channel, to unite daily with the masses celebrated in the various churches of Monaco as well as with the morning prayers “lauds office” sung every morning at the Cathedral. We were also able to honour Saint Joseph with the prayer vigil on March 19. Finally, on the 4th Sunday of Lent, I chose to celebrate Mass at the Cathedral.

The mother church of our diocese was (necessarily due to the quarantine ) empty of faithful, but you were all spiritually present to pray there for the Principality and the diocese, entrusting to the goodness of God our sovereign Prince and all our patients, our elders and our families as well as all those who need to be soothed and comforted at the heart of this ordeal. We do not forget all those who give themselves tirelessly to accompany the sick and provide them with the necessary care.

I wish to express to everyone my concern and my spiritual closeness. While waiting for the joy of seeing you up close, I wish to echo the greeting of Christ, the risen, to his disciples on Easter evening: “Peace be with you”. Peace be in your homes, peace be in your families, peace be in your hearts!

The Lord Jesus reminded us of the two pillars of faith and of Christian life that are the love of God and the love of neighbor. Some wonder: how to love God without going to church? How can I nourish my love for the Lord without receiving the sacraments? Likewise, people-to-people contacts are limited.

We will be able to continue to show love for God by welcoming him into our homes and praying for him through the days. We will continue to show the love for our brothers by respecting the quarantine, by reaching the most isolated by messages, … and by asking God for patience and mercy for those who are at our sides.

The Holy Spirit is not confined and he will be able to join us everywhere and inspire us how to get through this ordeal as “missionary disciples” of Christ the Savior.

And, as Pope Francis suggests, let us also take measure of the good things that, in ordinary times, seem so natural to us: the contemplation of nature, the freedom to move, to gather, friendly exchanges and family celebrations … In these times when nothing is more obvious, we learn or relearn wonder and gratitude.

Of course, we will continue to pray to be delivered as soon as possible from this epidemic, we will also pray that at the heart of this ordeal our national unity will be strengthened and, that around our Sovereign Prince, to whom we wish at times again a speedy recovery, we are available to serve the common good, in all truth and kindness.

“Peace be with you”. Yes, dear brothers and sisters, dear friends, may the peace of God be with you and remain there forever!”