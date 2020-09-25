A Scintillating and Cheerful Season of The Ballets of Monte Carlo is Launched

The Ballets de Monte Carlo (Les Ballets) give us reason to cheer. It’s as if they have the powers to command the retreat of the pandemic and create a world where the performing arts and culture reign supreme. Their repertoire for this season, taking us to the New Year, is truly inspiring centred around an array of works by Jean-Christophe Maillot.

Altro Canto and Vers un Pays Sage

From October 15 to 17, 2020, La Compagnie, in breathtaking physical shape, will be among the first in the world to perform Altro Canto and Vers un Pays Sage.

Festive Season Fireworks Extravaganzas

For the end of the year celebrations, the Grimaldi Forum will once again host Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo from December 11, 2020 to January 3, 2021 for a series of choreographic fireworks displays.

Dov’è la luna and A New Creation: “Opus 60”

From December 11 to 13, the Company will perform Dov’è la luna as well as Jean-Christophe Maillot’s new creation: Opus 60.

Cinderella, Romeo and Juliet and LAC (Swan Lake)

No less than three major ballets will also be performed to delight us: Cinderella, Romeo and Juliet and Jean-Christophe Maillot’s unique interpretation of Swan Lake, LAC.

The dancers will be accompanied by the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Igor Dronov and Kazuki Yamada.

Biarritz, Ludwigshafen, Germany, and Paris

While many ballet companies appear to be reeling from the pandemic, not so for Les Ballets de Monte Carlo for whom international demand seems insatiable. They are taking their shows on the road and are performing currently (the 19th and 20th of September) in Biarritz for the Festival Le Temps d’Aimer la Danse where they are doing Altro Canto and Vers un Pays Sage. Then on 8th and 9th October they will be in Ludwigshafen, Germany for the Theater im Pfalzbau where they will dance Coppél-i.A. To conclude their tour, from the 6th to the 14th of November the company will go to Paris to perform Coppél-i.A at the Théâtre National de la Danse de Chaillot.

Find the Ballets de Monte-Carlo season on:

www.balletsdemontecarlo.com

The Online ticket office is open as is the Grimaldi Forum ticket office and the ticket office of the Atrium du Casino de Monte-Carlo.

Good Health Assured

The resumption of the activity of the Ballets de Monte-Carlo is accompanied by the implementation of prudent health measures.