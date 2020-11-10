Latest news

A Victory for Venturi and Monaco – A World Record Smashed to Smithereens

10 November , 2020
Victory for Venturi and Monaco - A World Record Smashed to Smithereens
It seemed a bad omen when Venturi’s goal to smash yet another world record – this time on a stream-lined motor-bike – had to be postponed to 2021. The culprit – the health crisis initiated by Covid-19, the spoiler of many a great event in 2020. 

Originally, the record attempts were to take place on the salt lake of Uyuni in Bolivia which would have provided a unique thing to celebrate in 2020. So the first postponement had already taken place and the Venturi teams were to fly to the South American continent in the summer of 2021.

Every cloud has a silver lining. The Monegasque group revised its plans and fell back on the airport runway at Châteauroux (in the Indre Department in the centre of France), where two sessions of promising tests had taken place.

Do you know what it takes to set a world record? It takes two big runs not just one – at average world record speed. 

In line with FIM (Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme) regulations, the Venturi Voxan Wattman’s speed had to be measured from a flying start over 1 mile in opposite directions, within a period of two hours. The final speed is the average of the two speeds recorded over these two runs. 

So it was no fluke when Monaco’s Voxan, with its grey Sacha Lakic-designed fairing, sent records tumbling as the GPS speedometer peaked at an instantaneous speed of… 408 km/h (254 mph).

Given the relatively short track (3.5 km / 2.17 miles) reaching such an impressive top speed has encouraged Voxan to set its sights even higher. When they make their next attempts on a longer course, the team now has serious designs on an average speed in the region of 400 km/h (249 mph). Why not 250 mph, it’s a round number we can all remember. 

Monaco and Venturi Smash Another World Record

And this current world record we all want to remember is a speed of 366.94 km/h (228.05 mph).

The team set this new record in the prestigious “partially streamlined electric motorcycle over 300 kilos” class. In doing so, they dethroned previous holders Ryuji Tsuruta and Mobitec EV-02A and tore to shreds that speed of 329 km/h (204 mph) by over 30 km/h – hitting over 370 km/h in the process and over 400 km/h in practice ! 

20th Anniversary Present for Venturi

Racing ace Max Biaggi and Monegasque electric motorcycle constructor Voxan marked the Venturi Group’s 20th anniversary in style, in fact setting not just one but a total of at least ten new world speed records at Châteauroux airfield in France, on 30 and 31 October and 1 November. The outright top speed achieved over the three days was an amazing 408 km/h (254 mph).

Gildo Pastor Rejoices a Step Forward for Eco-Mobility

Whooped Gildo Pastor, Président of Venturi who is proud of his whole team: “It was important to me to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Venturi Group’s electric adventure. …Twenty years after buying Venturi, I am delighted that the Group can now claim to have created the fastest ever electric vehicles on two and four wheels (Venturi VBB-3, FIA record: 549 km/h – 341 mph), but also in the four-wheel fuel cell category (Venturi VBB-2, FIA record: 487 km/h – 303 mph)… and in doing so contributed to improving ecomobility. That modest contribution reflects my commitment to ensuring we are fully line with the values of the Principality in terms of sustainable development. So I am sharing these records with my country, Monaco.

