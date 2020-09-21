Venturi: A Remarkable Bevy Of High Performance Electric Vehicle Records

Venturi, the Monegasque manufacturer of high-performance electric vehicles, celebrated the 4th anniversary of its world speed record. On September 19, 2016, the Venturi VBB-3 reached 549 km / h on the Bonneville salt lake (Utah, USA); a speed still unmatched in this category.

11 Years of Records

Yes – on September 19, 2016, the Venturi VBB-3 has followed in the footsteps of its glorious predecessors by reaching 549 km / h, an FIA record in its category still held by the Monegasque brand. At the wheel of this rocket on wheels, pilot Roger Schroer broke by a large margin, his own 2010 record, set aboard the Venturi VBB-2.5 (495 km / h).

A year earlier, and already in collaboration with students from Ohio State University, Venturi began its adventure of achieving world speed records.

The first episode was in tandem with hydrogen. Indeed, the Venturi VBB-2 was powered by a fuel cell. The record set at the time: 487 km / h. To this day, this performance still warms the bosom of the Gildo Pastor brand.

From 4 Wheels to 2 Wheels

On July 1, the Venturi Group – owner of the Voxan Motors electric motorcycle brand – presented the high-performance Wattman, a descendant of the consumer version unveiled in 2013.

The Wattman aims to become the fastest electric motorcycle in its class, breaking the 330 km / h mark. It will be at the Salar de Uyuni site in Bolivia, in June 2021, that the six-time motorcycle world champion Max Biaggi will ride this machine made in Monaco and try to add this title to his prestigious list.

If successful, the Venturi Group would bring the number of records to its credit to 3:

– 4 wheels / electric motor / H2 fuel cell: 487 km / h

– 4 wheels / electric motor: 549 km / h

– 2 wheels / electric motor / semi-faired (carénée) motorcycle: 330 km / h… and maybe more!

“What has always motivated me is the desire to innovate and to experience great technological and human adventures. The Venturi VBB-3 and the Voxan Wattman reflect this. In addition, on each project, the Venturi Group involves major players in the automotive and motorcycle industry sector with a single goal, the same for 20 years: to advance the world of electromobility as quickly as possible,” said Gildo Pastor, Chairman of the Venturi Group.