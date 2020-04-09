All The Latest Information on the Coronavirus in Monaco

Serge Telle, Minister of State for the Principality was first diagnosed positive for coronavirus on March 16th. Before three weeks were up – and before being back to business as usual – to guarantee that he was cured, the Minister of State would have had to pass two consecutive tests. And so, several days after Prince Albert II, was officially declared cured and immunized, Serge Telle was also on April 3rd able to feel the same sense of freedom.

It could not have been an easy time; the disease causes an almost debilitating tiredness. The business of State never stops and Serge Telle would have had to consistently fend off fatigue in order to make the necessary heavy decisions in what is an unprecedented health, social and economic crisis. One of the compensations of working into the night and the early hours of the morning that such jobs entail is that it serves to combat the loneliness which comes from solitary confinement.

Coronavirus Cases To-Date

In all there are 81 cases with the latest two people that have tested positive. Four of these, which include the Prince and Serge Telle, have been definitively cured.

Ten remain in hospital with five of these being in intensive care.

Monegasque Digital Security Agency (AMSN)

The creation of a security supervision centre was approved in October 2018 by the Strategic Committee for Digital Security, established by Sovereign Ordinance. Currently operational on working days, from 8:30 am to 6:30 pm, the safety supervision centre SOC is organized to prevent, detect, assess and alert threats related to cybersecurity.

No matter the confinement linked to COVID-19, the Monegasque Digital Security Agency remains operational to assist its partners, State services and operators of Monegasque services of vital importance.

Controls and Fines for Breaking the Quarantine Rules

Public Security has strengthened controls on the territory and at the borders of the Principality of Monaco. For example on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5, officials from the Directorate of Public Safety carried out just over 3,500 checks. About 200 people were invited to return home, the notion of short travel not having been respected.

Twenty fines were imposed on individuals who could not validly justify their presence on the public highway. And during checks carried out at the Principality’s border, nearly 120 vehicles were refused access to the territory.

All travel is prohibited except:

travel between home and the place of exercise of professional activities when they are essential

purchases of basic necessities in local shops

travel for health reasons,

travel for imperative family reasons such as assistance to vulnerable persons or childcare;

short trips (of short duration), related to individual physical activity or the needs of pets;

Travel to visit a family member or friends is not allowed. The same is true for trips to the countryside or on boats.

Public Security officers are empowered to fine offenders up to 200 euros. Expect strict supervision over the Easter long-weekend.

Ballets de Monte Carlo

To entertain us during confinement, the company of the Ballets de Monte-Carlo has reopened its video library containing some of the most beautiful creations presented by the troupe of Jean-Christophe Maillot over the last two decades.

Included is an iconic show of the company “La belle” which will be broadcast on the antenna of Monaco Info, but also on the website of the channel www.monacoinfo.com as well as on the website of France 3 PACA.

Its next showing is on Saturday April 11, at 5 p.m.