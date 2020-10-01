Apply for a Government Bonus to Improve Your Apartment in Monaco

The Prince’s Government is offering a subsidy for renovation work in the form of a bonus for residents and citizens ordering the work.

This allowance is intended to encourage individuals to carry out work in their homes, by calling on building professionals in the Principality.

This renovation bonus can be requested by tenants and / or owners of the Principality, aged over 65, who wish to carry out work in their housing in the Principality by calling on companies from Monaco, on the basis of a simple request.

20% Bonus, up to €2000

Its amount is 20% of the total including tax on the work, capped at € 2,000. The premium will be paid directly by the State to the company chosen by the individual, on presentation of the invoice.

The goal of the Government is to improve the quality of life of residents and Monegasques, to support the local economy and its businesses in this unprecedented crisis.

How to apply for this renovation bonus?

The procedures are simplified through a one-stop shop: online registration and monitoring.

It is a file from the Direction de l’Action et de l’Aide Sociales 23, Avenue Albert II

98000 Monaco (2nd floor above the Fontvieille pharmacy).

Apply for Prior Approval

It should be noted that the granting of this bonus requires the prior agreement of the Department of Social Action and Aid.

Gather the documents which are:

a certificate of ownership or a copy of the rental agreement;

a copy of the Monegasque identity card or the residence permit;

a bank identity statement from the company;

an estimate drawn up by the professional to carry out the work, including the address of the accommodation.

Contact: Direction de l’Action et de l’Aide Sociales, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday

Telephone: (+377) 98 98 41 00 Mail: daso@gouv.mc