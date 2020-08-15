Be Prepared to Quarantine when Travelling from France

Monaco residents who are flying out of France will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days in certain European countries, because of France’s rising COVID-19 rate.

Before travelling anywhere, it is important to check the travel restrictions and safety precautions in place in your destination country. This information changes and is updated frequently. Currently, travellers heading to: Belarus, Latvia, Ireland, the UK, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Greece and Lithuania will be required to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival from France.

New documents needed when travelling from France

As of 31 July, passengers travelling from France are required to present a declaration to their airline stating that they do not have COVID-19 symptoms and that, to their knowledge, they have not been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the two weeks prior to the flight.

Passengers over the age of 11 arriving back to France from certain countries may be asked to present the results of a negative COVID-19 test carried out less than 72 hours before the flight. These countries include Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, the United States and Panama.



Individuals travelling from Algeria, Brazil, India, Israel, Kuwait, Madagascar, Oman, Peru, Qatar, Serbia, South Africa or Turkey, who do not present such a document upon arrival in France will be directed towards a medical check point where the test will be carried out.



To return to France, passengers will be asked to fill out two documents:

An exempted international movement certificate for metropolitan France which can be downloaded on the Ministry of the Interior’s website. (Travellers can download the certificates on the Ministry of the Interior website.)

You must present this certificate before using your travel ticket and to border control authorities.

A certificate that you do not have COVID-19 symptoms (included in the same document).