Monaco engaged in Race for COVID-19 Vaccine

The Principality is doing everything it can to eventually provide the Monegasque population with a vaccine against COVID-19, once it has obtained regulatory approval.

Monaco is one of seventy-five countries who submitted expressions of interest to protect their populations, as well as the populations of other nations, by joining the COVAX Facility, a mechanism designed to guarantee rapid, fair and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines worldwide. Monaco and the 74 other countries would finance the vaccines from their own public finance budgets.

The COVAX Facility is designed to guarantee access to COVID-19 vaccines for every country in the world, rich and poor, to make rapid progress towards slowing the pandemic. Interested governments represent more than 60% of the world’s population, which demonstrates a tremendous vote of confidence in the effort to ensure global access to COVID-19 vaccines, once they have been developed.

COVAX by the end of 2021

COVAX is co-led by the World Health Organization (WHO) in partnership with developed and developing country vaccine manufacturers. The goal of COVAX is to deliver two billion doses of safe, effective vaccines that have passed regulatory approval by the end of 2021. The COVAX project aspires to vaccinate the most vulnerable 20% of the population of every country that participates, regardless of income level, by the end of 2021. Ensuring fair access is not only a matter of equality, it may be the fastest way to end this pandemic.

Significant progress has been achieved by the COVAX partners to date, with seven of the nine candidate vaccines already in clinical trials.

Monaco joins two other COVID-19 vaccine projects

Monaco has also joined the AstraZeneca vaccine project supported by France, Italy, Germany and Great Britain as well as an American project developed by Moderna.

The CEO of Moderna’s laboratory was recently received by Prince Albert II. Phase 1 and phase 2 of Moderna’s clinical trials have been completed. Phase 3 of the vaccine’s trials began on 20 July.