Not for nought the special dispensation to work on Larvotto during the quarantine. Monaco has its unique sandy beach ready to open and fresh with three thousand tons of new sand added and mixed in. Landscaped with plants, designer white shady awnings, snacks and niches with chaise-longues (transats). What more could we ask for? Protection against jellyfish – yes as usual.

Protection against storms – yes, that too, with the memories of the October 2018 surge still fresh.

When to visit?

The beach will be open to the public from Saturday 4 July to Sunday 13 September. Opening hours will be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. during July and August, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. during September.

The Department of the Environment will monitor the quality of the water for swimming, as it does every year during the summer season.

How to access?

From Avenue Princesse Grace, the resort can be accessed by means of a safe walkway above the construction site and then descending via a lift or staircase, one to enter and the other to exit, thus ensuring separation between the flow of users. The health measures that will apply are those decreed by the Department of Health and Social Affairs for shops, bars, restaurants and public lifts. Social distancing will be in place on the beach.

To create a pleasant space, the fencing that separates the beach from the construction site has been decorated and the Department of Urban Amenities has improved the look of the area by installing nearly 80 plants. On a practical level, temporary toilet and shower facilities will be accessible, including for people with reduced mobility.

There will be two outlets where visitors can get something to eat: the Palais du Maillot de Bain will be selling snacks, and Miami will offer a brasserie/casual fine dining option.

To protect the beach from the swell, geotubes, which are sacks made from geotextiles and filled with sand, have been installed in the two coves to create a wall stretching from the seabed up to a metre above the water and, as is the case every year, a jellyfish net will be put in place.

The car park will remain open with reduced capacity and a single access ramp.

Construction work will continue behind the fence throughout the summer with the aim of fully opening the beach and shops in summer 2021.