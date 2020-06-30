Beautiful Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo is Reopening and Promises to Surprise

As of July 1, after an unprecedented 80-day closure, the Hermitage Monte-Carlo Hotel and all of the employees of the historic palace are delighted to be able to welcome their precious customers again. To receive them with complete peace of mind, a comprehensive sanitary system has been set up, fully certified and already successfully operating in the establishments of the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer Group which have reopened.

Customers will rediscover the timeless charm of the Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo, by discovering attractive new services and products designed to surprise and satisfy young and old alike, while enjoying the unique experience of the great art of living offered by the Resort.

From July 1st, the hotel will once again be able to safely accommodate customers for the enjoyment of all. Until July 17, the celebrated Limun Bar will be the main catering point for the entire hotel from 7:00 am to 10:30 pm, in addition to Room Service, available 24 hours a day.

Thermes Marins

Staying at the Hermitage Monte Carlo hotel means having direct and exclusive access to the Thermes Marins Monte-Carlo from the hotel, which welcomes you for a long-awaited moment of relaxation and well-being.

Monte Carlo Beach Club

The Mediterranean is available to Hotel Hermitage customers at the Monte-Carlo Beach Club where they can enjoy the private beach and the Olympic-size seawater swimming pool, accessible by shuttle.

Chic “Bistro” cuisine at the Vistamar

From July 17, 2020 and anxious to renew themselves while keeping their timeless values, the Vistamar kitchen teams at the Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo have taken advantage of the closing period to rethink the gastronomic delights of the restaurant and offer kitchen aficionados a whole new concept.

From July 17, Le Vistamar will welcome its customers from 7:00 am to midnight, from breakfast to dinner, indoors and on its large plunging terrace overlooking the Mediterranean, embracing the Hercules port, the Rock and the Palace of Monaco.

Discover “Bistro Chic” at lunch for a moment of relaxation on the terrace where fresh and simple products will be in the spotlight.

For dinner, experience, “Gourmet Chic” with tasting of noble and tasty products for a moment of sharing with friends or family.

New in the bedroom for young and old

The Hermitage Monte-Carlo Hotel is a timeless place where family life is exceptional. To continue to satisfy young and old, the hotel is strengthening its children’s services as soon as it reopens with the “In room Kids Club”. A treasure chest will be delivered to the rooms of children up to 12 years old to entertain them during their stay with creative games including board games. This welcome in the room is an ideal service while waiting for the Kid’s Room to reopen.

Another novelty to discover for adults this time, upon their arrival in the bedroom: the new partnership with the luxury cosmetics brand Aqua di Parma and the totally Mediterranean spirit of its “Blu Mediterraneo” collection. Available in a whole range of bath products, this new association is unique and exclusive in Monaco.

Stone’s throw from One Monte-Carlo

The Hermitage Monte-Carlo Hotel is in the heart of the most exclusive destination in Europe,

a stone’s throw from One Monte-Carlo, the new fashion district. The Hermitage Monte-Carlo Hotel offers a unique shopping experience that complements the no less exceptional one reserved by Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer: free access to the Thermes Marins Monte -Carlo, at the Casino de Monte-Carlo, at the Monte-Carlo Beach Club, all with associated shuttle service. This summer the Palace Hermitage promises to surprise you and take you into a world of carefree and rediscovered pleasures.