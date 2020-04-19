Bilgin’s first 80m passed its first sea trial with full success and other yacht news

Bilgin’s first 80m passed its first sea trial with full success

Built at Bilgin Yacht’s main facilities in Istanbul in February 2020, the first hull of Bilgin 263 series, Tatiana -with model name NB75- has now entered sea trials phase. Being the largest yacht ever built by a Turkish shipyard so far, the superyacht has more than met performance expectations during the sailing in Istanbul. With the first trials made for the yacht’s twin MTU engines, the yacht achieved the expected maximum speed of 19+ knots. During the trials, Tatiana had a smooth driving behavior.The shipyard considers this series as a key milestone in its path towards becoming one of the prominent brands in the world.

BILGIN 263-I

The sharp exterior lines and stylish interior areas of the yacht offer a strong modern feeling. The extensive use of a contrasting combination of rich macassar ebony, eucalyptus and plenty of marble creates a strong identity and a luxurious ambience in the superyacht.

With two 2,560 kW engines, she can speed up to 19+ knots, while the cruising speed 12 knots keeps her fuel consumption as 250 l/h. She is built in compliance with IMO Tier III certification and is considered to be the most environmentally-friendly yacht in her class.

Dynamiq reinvents the 50-metre Yacht class with its new GTT 160

The Dynamiq range of configurable superyachts is set to grow after the yard revealed the first details of its forthcoming GTT 160 project.

The avant-garde, full-aluminium 49.5-metre vessel represents what Dynamiq thinks is essential for modern superyachts – cool looking, efficient and focused on sport and well-being. The GTT 160 is aimed at today’s active owners who want to experience different destinations or cross the Atlantic quickly and enjoy endless summers in the Med and Caribbean on a more manageable and economical size of yacht. And they are smart enough to be excited by the very attractive starting price of €19,900.000.

With racy, contemporary styling by Dobroserdov Design, the GTT 160 offers luxurious accommodation for 12 guests in six cabins and crew quarters for up to eight staff. The master stateroom enjoys pride of place on the main deck forward and features two large fixed side balconies. The vast galley with breakfast bar is designed for use by both a professional chef or for cooking in the company of friends.

The upper deck includes a cinema lounge with a 75-inch screen, as well as a bar area. The sun deck hosts a second helm position with breathtaking views and plenty of room for sunbathing. Unusually and a first for a superyacht, the main deck aft is devised as a massive beach club of 120 sqm with a hot tub for 12 people and enclosed Spa area with sauna, hammam and a convertible gymnasium of almost 40 sqm with space for a massage table. These features are more typical of vessels twice her size.

The GTT 160 not only looks amazing but also features advanced onboard technology. Dutch hydrodynamic specialist Van Oossanen Naval Architects, Dynamiq long-term partners, designed the fast-displacement hull with an aft Hull Vane foil for extra lift underway that decreases drag and improves fuel efficiency. As a result, the yacht can achieve a top speed of 17 knots when fitted with modest MAN 6-cylinder (537 kW) engines. Transatlantic crossings are possible at 14 knots and the maximum range at an economical speed of 10 knots is 4,000 nautical miles. Those looking to prioritise speed can upgrade to the S version, which will offer a more powerful pair of MAN V12-1800 engines for a top speed of 23 knots. An optional hybrid system with zero-emission electric mode can provide silent cruising at up to 8 knots.

To complete the package, the GTT 160 houses a 21-foot tender in the forward garage and is equipped with a touch-and-go helipad platform with a maximum take-off weight 3,000 kg.

Bilgin 263-III NB78 arrived at Bilgin outfitting facility

Following the launch of the first 80-metre of Bilgin 263 series, which is the largest-ever-built yacht in Turkey, Bilgin Yachts now received the arrival of the NB78 for outfitting. The project arrived this week at the outfitting facility located in the West Marina and it is planned to be delivered to her owner in 2022.

BILGIN 263-III NB78

Bilgin Yachts is currently building three units of the Bilgin 263 series, which from NB76 is the second hull that has been already sold with delivery in 2021 and following that, the on-spec NB78 is third hull of the model which is planned for delivery in 2022. The series emphasizes eco-friendliness, featuring a special exhaust system that provides 100% clean air emissions.

Emrecan Özgün, CEO and the Founder of Unique Yacht Design, describes the brand-new 263 series as follows: “With her design and comfort elements, the Bilgin 263 is truly one-of-a-kind. We created a very attractive yacht with a sleek and sexy profile while avoiding a high dosage of design clichés.

The increase in living areas normally results in bulky designs. The Bilgin 263 has a design attitude that will dominate the yachting sector around the world. This will clearly make her a trendsetter among steel-aluminium superyachts of today.”