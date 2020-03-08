New Yacht Support vessel BLUE OCEAN launched and other yacht news

New Yacht Support vessel BLUE OCEAN launched

The latest new build of the popular 55-metre Yacht Support hit the water at DAMEN’s yard in Antalya recently. Named BLUE OCEAN, she is the eighth launch of the 55-metre YS 5009 (182 ft) design and will be available for immediate delivery this spring.

The launch of BLUE OCEAN highlights the multipurpose role of Yacht Support vessels. She is the first Yacht Support built with a large multipurpose Main Deck hangar, which can be used for submersible and dive operations, or as a vehicle garage or workshop.

Adventure capability

Like previous deliveries, BLUE OCEAN is configured for a blend of adventure and superyacht support functions, including a 50 square-metre Aft Adventure Centre/Dive Centre accessed via the Swim Platform.

The 12-tonne deck crane combined with 240 square metres of deck space is ideal for efficient lifting operations of large and heavy equipment like submersibles and large tenders up to 15 metres in length. In addition, BLUE OCEAN comes ready for stern A-frame installation.

BLUE OCEAN accommodates 8 guests staying in 4 cabins, making her suitable for short breaks away from the mother yacht or overflow accommodation. She features a Sun Deck and a Main Deck lounge with panoramic views.

New Features

Spacious Main Deck submersible hangar/workshop/garage (cars, off-road vehicles, motorcycles),

New accommodation layout for up to 8 guests and 4 staff, plus crew,

Extra design enhancements to fit the luxury yachting experience,

Reduced draught suitable for Bahamas operations (3 metres / 10 ft).

Turkey’s Largest Yacht Launched

Bilgin Yachts of Turkey announced the launch of the first hull of 80-metre Bilgin 263 series, the largest yacht ever built by a Turkish shipyard so far. The private launch ceremony took place in the Bilgin Yachts facility in West Istanbul Marina. The yacht will now be outfitted and ready for delivery in spring/summer of 2020. The shipyard considers this series as a key milestone in its path towards becoming one of the prominent brands in the world.

Bilgin Yachts has currently built three units of the 80-metre Bilgin 263 series. The second hull – which is already sold- is planned to be launched in 2021 and following that, the third hull of the model will be delivered to her owner in the same year. The series emphasizes eco-friendliness, featuring a special exhaust system that provides 100% clean air emissions.

The sharp exterior lines and stylish interior areas of the yacht offer a strong modern feeling. The extensive use of a contrasting combination of rich Macassar ebony, eucalyptus and plenty of marble creates a strong identity and a luxurious ambience in the superyacht.

Emrecan Özgün, CEO and the Founder of Unique Yacht Design, describes the brand-new 263 series as follows: “With her design and comfort elements, the Bilgin 263 is truly one-of-a-kind. We created a very attractive yacht with a sleek and sexy profile while avoiding high dosage design clichés. The increase in living areas normally results in bulky designs. The Bilgin 263 has a design attitude that will dominate the yachting sector around the world. This will clearly make her a trendsetter among steel-aluminum superyachts of today.”

Toby Sturge of H2 Yacht Design says, “He was asking for a layout that was unique to his own requirements and one that people would certainly remember and differentiate among many other 80m yachts. As H2 Yacht Design team, we focused on the owner’s wishes and turned them into a comfortable, luxurious yet functional interior. Timeless understatement is indeed the recurrent theme on board.”

She is built in compliance with IMO Tier III certification and is considered to be the most environmentally-friendly yacht in her class.

The third unit of the series is being produced alongside the shipyard’s 85-meter superyacht which is ordered and is planned to be delivered in 2023. There is also an on-spec project 67-meter yacht coming along for 2022, while the latest project is a 50-meter yacht that is planned to be manufactured in the near future.

Both yachts have their designs signed by Unique Yacht Design. They have modern lines, spacious interior and exterior living areas as well as meeting all the latest manufacturing standards and best practices of the industry.

Yacht Launch Marks the Start of Amels Spring Deliveries

Recently the 62.5-metre AMELS 206 rolled out into brilliant sunshine, the first spring launch of the year for Dutch yacht builder AMELS and DAMEN. The yacht, from the AMELS Limited Editions range, will be one of six new build deliveries to their owners before the summer season.

“It’s a wonderful build milestone to see her outside,” Build Captain Fraser Gow comments. “Everyone’s done an exceptional job, particularly on the finish which you can really appreciate now she’s outside. We’re all very excited to commence sea trials and commissioning of all her systems ahead of delivery.”

The owner has specified an elegant colour scheme in collaboration with exterior designer Tim Heywood and the AMELS design team. The light grey hull and white superstructure highlight the long lines from the Scimitar bow to the Swim Platform. The unique interiors are by Laura Sessa, working in collaboration with AMELS interior specialists.

The AMELS 206 features two VIP suites on Bridge Deck, signature round windows in the Owners Suite and forward enclosed store for two tenders up to 8 metres and three jetskis. The Sun Deck features a large entertaining area with jacuzzi and Teppanyaki grill.

The launch took place using the RoFlo method. This year the yacht builder will deliver three new build AMELS yachts including the AMELS 206, as well as a number of refit projects, two DAMEN SeaXplorers and a DAMEN Yacht Support vessel.