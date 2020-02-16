Introducing Elada Yachts by Lazzara Yachts Group and other yacht news

Introducing Elada Yachts by Lazzara Yachts Group

Elada Yachts is the newest brand in the Lazzara Yachts Group corporate family. The product development team which leads all design and engineering is located at our headquarters in Tampa, Florida, USA. Elada represents a new generation of ultra-high-volume (UHV) motor yachts with industry disruptive design features, state of the art manufacturing practices, and custom client personalization.

Elada Yachts is proud to offer the industry disrupting Elada EX 87 and Elada EX 118 luxury yachts. By bringing the expectations of a super yacht client to a different market segment Elada Yachts is creating a new industry standard. Constructed upon an entirely new platform that integrates the most advanced principles of performance and engineering, these exquisite yachts offer longer voyages, superior comfort and stability with unrivaled customization to ensure each yacht is custom tailored to the client’s needs. You will enjoy superior and unrivaled amenities not found on this size of yacht, unheard of interior space, head turning design, premium behind the scenes systems, and build quality until now only found on super yachts when you purchase an Elada Yacht.

Our heritage is a product of 3 generations of yacht building excellence. In 2020, we are proud to debut the first of many new exciting projects. Hull #1 of the Elada EX 87 is sold and nearing completion for a summer of 2020 launch and will be delivered to a European client while the Elada EX 118 is under development.

CCN M/Y VANADIS: the perfect blend of timeless style and a hi-tech soul

Pencilled by Guido De Groot, M/Y Vanadis is the fourth yacht in CCN’s Fuoriserie family. This 31 m fully-custom aluminium craft stands out in the luxury yachts arena for being the first Italian-built yacht to obtain the Lloyd’s Register’s “Hybrid Power” certification.

The Vanadis reveals two harmoniously entwined souls: on the one hand, she can boast a cutting-edge technological concept, reflecting the latest achievements in environmental friendliness and efficiency; on the other, her timeless, classical and elegant style goes beyond current design trends.

“Both the exterior and the interior layouts – explains designer Guido De Groot – have been

fully customised to the Owner’s needs and wishes, resulting in a highly functional, comfortable, stylish

and sophisticated design”.

The interior layout features the master stateroom and 2 guest cabins on the lower deck and a spacious salon with an L-shaped sofa, the dining area and the open galley in the indoor areas of the main deck, behind the wheelhouse. The atmosphere is that of a modern interpretation of “Jugendstil Interior”, the German branch of Art Nouveau, with an extensive use of bleached ash and walnut.

The interiors are very bright, thanks to the large glazed surfaces letting in plenty of natural light, a well-balanced arrangement of space, and light colour shades and furniture that make every area airy and cosy. The sober style of interiors goes hand in hand with custom-made furniture and furnishings, selected together with the Owner, by Wittmann, Poltrona Frau, Giorgetti, Knoll and JAB.

Outside, on the main deck, two comfy lounge areas can be found both astern and at the bow. A second steering station is located on the flybridge, which is entirely devoted to outdoor life, with sun loungers, a bar area, and a dining area, while the aft swimming platform hosts a 5.5 m tender.

An interesting challenge faced during the construction stage was defining the layout of the engine room. Thanks to the hybrid configuration and to the compact shape of the vessel (31 m -102’), the main engine compartment has been installed at the stern, the genset compartment at the bow. Taking advantage of the slender bow and of the shallow stern to accommodate machinery, space allocation below deck has been optimised, leaving more space and volumes available for the yacht’s guests and crew.

Statement Sinot: Incorrect media coverage concept Aqua / Bill Gates

In recent days, various articles have appeared in international media, stating that Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design sold its concept Aqua (presented at the Monaco Yacht Show 2019) to Bill Gates. These articles are factually incorrect.

Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design wants therefore to make the following clear:

The hydrogen concept Aqua is not linked to Mr. Gates (or his representatives) in any form or matter.

Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design has no business relationship with Mr. Gates.

Aqua is a concept under development and has not been sold to Mr. Gates.

Unfortunately, all ‘information’ in these recent articles is factual incorrect.

Aqua is a concept showed in Monaco meant to build a better future and inspire clients and the industry.