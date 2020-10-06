Bitcoin PoS: Decentralized, Secure, Fast

Alarge amount of energy is required to keep the Bitcoin network up and running these days, so it is vital to explore alternative consensus mechanisms. And not only because they are better for the environment, but also because the Proof-of-Stake (POS) consensus mechanism also allows for fairer microeconomics.

PoS Solves Bitcoin Centralization Problem?

The problems associated with Bitcoin’s centralization are many and have been documented in the foregoing sections. However, Bitcoin PoS solves those problems through a novel solution — namely, by replacing the Bitcoin proof of work algorithm with a Bitcoin proof of stake algorithm. PoS doesn’t require you to buy thousands of devices in order to generate more mining power. It is enough just to have a deposit with “frozen” coins and receive a reward in proportion to the amount you invested!

Is It True That PoS Reduces ElectriCity Consumption By 99%?

Of course it is! I think everyone can find studies showing that the total amount of electricity needed to keep the Bitcoin network operational exceeds the amount used in over 159 individual countries! This is not only harmful to the environment, but it also slows down the rate at which cryptocurrencies can be sent, which affects mass adoption.

By reducing the need for electricity, the playing field for network validation becomes much more even. Without having to worry about a cheap electricity source, network validators on the Bitcoin PoS network can simply use the energy source from wherever they are. The electricity needed by lightweight hardware for PoS validating is such that only minimal electricity is needed. The amount of electricity it takes to run a laptop is enough — but what’s more is that in a PoS network, validators, referred to as stakers, can delegate the task of staking to a staking pool.

This means that individual stakers can validate the network without having to actually run hardware themselves — all the while their stake is still in their wallet as usual, thereby circumventing the centralization of mining pools, too.