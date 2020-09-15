Latest news

Calvi-Monaco Water Bike Challenge: Princess Charlene and ‘Serenity’ team marked history

15 September , 2020
1 2 minutes read
Calvi-Monaco Water Bike Challenge
H.S.H. Princess Charlene of Monaco and, her brother, Gareth Wittstock, at the starting line in Calvi(Calvi-Monaco Water Bike Challenge, 12th September 2020). © Eric Mathon / palais princier - Manu Vitali / Direction de la communication

A unique sport event drew international attention on the second weekend of September. Calvi-Monaco Water Bike Challenge successfully completed on Sunday the 13th at the Yacht Club de Monaco. Serenity” team chaired by H.S.H. Princess Charlene of Monaco, former world swimming champion, Brandon Green, Mathew Bennet, and David Tanner won the podium of this amazing Mediterranean Sea crossing. A non-stop performance riding a high-tech Water Bike (Schiller SC-1) which lasted for two days covering 180km from Calvi, in the northern tip of Corsica, to Monaco. The Sovereign Princess, alternating with the other participants, completed the test in just 22 hours and 33 minutes. Notorious” team led by Gareth Wittstock together with Kevin Crovetto, Jérôme Fernandez and Guido Belinskis, who replaced Conor McGregor at the very last moment, came fourteen minutes later, gaining an excellent second place.

Calvi-Monaco Water Bike Challenge
’Serenity’ (left side) and Notorious (right side) teams welcomed by the Sovereign Prince in Monaco (YCM, 13th September 2020). © Eric Mathon / Palais Princier

Sponsored by Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation and Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, the race put the focal point on infant prevention of drowning, water safety and marine conservation with a special focus on plastic and marine litter, pushing simultaneously a waste cleaning campaign in Corsica and in the Principality.

Calvi-Monaco Water Bike Challenge
The Princely Family attending the Opening ceremony in Calvi (Calvi-Monaco Water Bike Challenge, 12th September 2020). © Eric Mathon / palais princier – Manu Vitali / Direction de la communication

“(The sea crossing), beyond the sporting challenge it represents, will be a formidable opportunity to raise public awareness about water safety and to promote the ‘Learn to Swim’ and ‘Water Safety programmes’”, underlined H.S.H. Princess Charlene of Monaco, founder of the homonymous foundation.

Calvi-Monaco Water Bike Challenge
H.S.H. Princess Charlene of Monaco, team leader of ‘Serenity’ and Gareth Wittstock, crew chief of ‘Notorious’ sailing away (Calvi-Monaco Water Bike Challenge, 12th September 2020). © Eric Mathon / palais princier – Manu Vitali / Direction de la communication

This unprecedented sea crossing was a real success thanks to the support of all authorities both in Calvi and in Monaco”, pointed out to HelloMonaco Pascal Granero, General Manager at Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation – “I would like to thank all donators that allowed us to raise about three hundred and forty thousand euros for Princess Charlene Foundation cause”, he added.

Calvi-Monaco Water Bike Challenge
From left to right: David Tanner, Brandon Green, H.S.H. Princess Charlene of Monaco, and Mathew Bennet reaching the finish line in Monaco (YCM, 13th September 2020). © Eric Mathon / Palais Princier

But what were the initial thoughts of the water bike riders? HelloMonaco collected some exclusive feedbacks at the finish line.

Calvi-Monaco Water Bike Challenge
From left to right: Brandon Green, David Tanner, and Mathew Bennet at the finish line in Monaco (YCM, 13th September 2020). © Maurizio Abbati

We started in really bad conditions, with strong wind and big waves, so we had to put a lot of strength in our legs for maintaining the speed”, highlighted Mathew Bennet, Atlantic rower and Guinness World Record man – “I had been training myself for about three months to be ready for this test”, he added.

Calvi-Monaco Water Bike Challenge
H.S.H. Princess Charlene of Monaco and, her brother, Gareth Wittstock, at the finishing line in Monaco (YCM, 13th September 2020). © Eric Mathon / Palais Princier

Despite being used to cycling, it was a unique experience to face all troubles on the open sea”, underlined Brandon Green, Monaco top-class resident – “Feeling part of the team gave me the strength to overcome every difficulty”.

Calvi-Monaco Water Bike Challenge
From left to right: Jérôme Fernandez, Guido Belinskis, Gareth Wittstock and Kevin Crovetto reaching the finish line in Monaco (YCM, 13th September 2020).© Eric Mathon / Palais Princier

I found the right spirit and strategy to achieve the most effective performance”, stressed Jérôme Fernandez The stunning marine landscape and the unexpected morning visit of some dolphins made me feel privileged athlete”, he added.

Calvi-Monaco Water Bike Challenge
Jérôme Fernandez interviewed at the finish line in Monaco (YCM, 13th September 2020). © Maurizio Abbati

It was an extraordinary human adventure, quite difficult to handle”, noted Kevin Crovetto, Monaco Olympic gymnast – “While riding, water resistance and the force of sea currents were some of the hardest matter to overcome”, he added.

Calvi-Monaco Water Bike Challenge
Kevin Crovetto interviewed at the finish line in Monaco (YCM, 13th September 2020). © Maurizio Abbati

We had a quite tough race start but all athletes had been able to adapt to all climatic conditions without ever losing concentration”, highlighted Stéphanie Geyer Barneix, Race Director – “I had to face the unpredictable but I am really proud of both teams since I know how much energy you have to put into such a sport challenge on the high seas including a night experience with little light at hand” – she concluded.

Calvi-Monaco Water Bike Challenge
HelloMonaco international luxury magazine attending the arrival of the Calvi-Monaco Water Bike Challenge (YCM, 13th September 2020).© Maurizio Abbati

Calvi-Monaco Water Bike Challenge will be remembered as a great proof of sporting and solidarity values to protect the marine ecosystem.

15 September , 2020
1 2 minutes read
Show More
Back to top button