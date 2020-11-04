Christmas Village gets Green Light despite Pandemic

Every year during the holiday season, visitors flock to Monaco’s dazzling Christmas village, but with the ongoing pandemic making crowds and gatherings a health risk, this year’s Christmas village will be a little different.

The Christmas village will be smaller than previous years and launched with the public’s safety in mind. From 4 December 2020 to 3 January 2021, four children’s attractions will be available: Hook-a-duck, the traditional Carrousel ride, a new merry-go-round called the “balade en caribou” and another ride in the shape of a tree. The ice rink is also slated to open on 4 December.*

This year’s Christmas village will be decorated with real trees of various sizes which will give the Quai Albert 1er a holiday atmosphere. Finally, a chalet will offer pancakes and waffles to be consumed only on the tables provided. The Christmas Village will be freely accessible, with the wearing of a compulsory mask.

“In the current health context, the Monaco City Hall in agreement with the Cabinet of HSH the Sovereign Prince and the Prince’s Government regret to announce that the Christmas Village will not be able to be organized in its usual format,” the Monaco City Hall said in a recent press release, “However, aware of the expectations of the population and of the disappointment caused by a cancellation, the Mayor and the Members of the Communal Council wanted a village in a very small format to be set up in the port of Monaco.”

*This program is subject to changes according to the Principality’s health situation.