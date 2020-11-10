Covid-19 health crisis: one week after the implementation of the curfew measures

This Monday, November 9th, the Minister of State, Pierre Dartout, the Minister of Health and Social Affairs, Didier Gamerdinger and the Minister of the Interior, Patrice Cellario, invited the media, one week after the implementation of the curfew measures, to take stock of the evolution of the health situation.

The Government wished to recall the importance of everyone’s focus on and respect for barrier gestures. While the Principality’s incidence rate is over 315, ie below the French and Italian rates, it is nevertheless clearly up compared to previous weeks.

A first assessment shows respect for wearing a mask by 85% of the population. There is room for improvement. Checking by Public Security will also be strengthened.

Too Many Infractions Necessitating Fines

Last weekend, more than 90 tickets were issued for not wearing a mask, 25 observations for not respecting a social distance and 26 tickets for not respecting the curfew.

More and More Testing Planned

1,800 to 1,900 people are tested every week in the Principality. While PCR tests remain the gold standard for detecting Covid-19 infection, the Government wishes to promote the use of additional tools, such as antigen tests.

The Princess Grace Hospital Centre is currently accommodating 19 people affected by the coronavirus, including 13 people in the Covid Unit and 3 in intensive care.

Home Monitoring

87 people are followed by the Home Monitoring Center, which medically supports patients with few symptoms who are invited to stay at home.