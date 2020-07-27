Discover the Most Recent Trail-Blazing Start-Ups Incubating in the Principality

MonacoTech is the official startup incubator of the Principality of Monaco. Co-founded in 2017 by the princely Government, Monaco Telecom and Xavier Niel, MonacoTech helps talented teams launch and scale in and outside Monaco thanks to a bespoke program, unparalleled networking opportunities and ongoing support from mentors and key professional players.

In Search of Trailblazing Projects

In search for trailblazing and high-potential, social impact projects, MonacoTech organized a call for projects from March 2nd to April 30th 2020. With the mission of forging the Principality’s reputation as a major player for select innovation sectors, MonacoTech handpicks projects that align with the Principality’s economic strategies and values.

The Monatech Jury

The pre-selection stages of this 5th edition concluded with a jury on Tuesday, June 30th. The jury consisted of 7 members: Mr. Rachid Abarki (President of 42 Nice), Mr. Stanislas Boulet d’Auria (Managing Director of 3X Engineering), Mr. François-Xavier Le Clerc (Head of the government’s Economy Funding & Development Office, and State Administrator of MonacoTech), Mr. André Saint-Mleux (President of Arthapol, Business Angel and State Administrator of Monaco Telecom), Ms Nathalie Schlemmer-Maire (Founder of Dépil Tech), Mr. Philippe Schriqui (Entrepreneur) and of Mr. Pierre Van Klaveren (National advisor and co-founder of VK*P Business Advisors).

Five Winning Start-Ups

Out of the 38 applicants, representing 13 nationalities, 5 startups have been chosen to be onboarded in MonacoTech’s program. They will feed the incubator’s portfolio of projects operating in the following industries and market verticals: AdTech, Apps, AR, BioTech, GreenTech & Transportation, FinTech, MedTech, RegTech and Yachting.

Monatech was obviously excited to unveil the selected projects:

1/ Air Ion: a Swiss business specialized in designing RUAVs and 100% electric air taxi.

www.airiontec.com

2/ Carlo: a mobile app that promotes and reinvents local shopping. Customers earn and spend cashback every time they shop in their city. For now, the app is available in Monaco and is being tested in Barcelona. www.carloapp.com

3/ Mea Plant: developed by Italian researchers, Mea Plant is a pioneering solution that makes aboveground cultivation and vertical agriculture more efficient and sustainable thanks to a non-absorbent substrate.

4/ PKS is a RegTech project, born in Monaco, that intends to create ad hoc solutions allowing different entities to comply with the laws applicable to a specific activity.

5/ Originated in France and North America, Vizua 3D Entertainment takes augmented reality a step further. The startup’s high-performance cloud platform delivers powerful 3D content visualization, sharing and collaboration for professional and consumer applications. www.vizua3d.com

A 6th startup proposing an innovative technology in the field of data security management could potentially join MonacoTech. Its activities require an in-depth study, which is still ongoing.

The founders and teams will integrate in Monatech premises as of the beginning of August 2020, bringing to 20 the total number of startups presently incubated at MonacoTech.

Discover Monatech Startups

To discover Monatech startups and the entrepreneurs who make MonacoTech go to:

https://monacotech.mc/en/community/

Or for more information, please contact: Ms Krystel Nassif

Communications Manager krystel.nassif@monacotech.mc +377 99 66 66 22