EVER Monaco 2020 awakened the Monegasque sustainable engagement in hard times

The Principality of Monaco strongly re-launched its “green” commitment, after the lockdown, starting from a key event that is integral part of the national “eco-heritage”, marked by the ambitious target of zero-carbon emissions by mid-century. EVER Monaco 2020, sponsored by Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation and the Gouvernement Princier, reaffirmed its character as an iconic showroom and forum on ecological vehicles and renewable energies, bringing to the fore the latest technological innovations and knowledge.

The three-day open event, held at the Grimaldi Forum from the 10th until the 12th September 2020 gave sign of optimism in the sustainable sector whose trend remains positive, encouraging local economies and offering new job opportunities.

“The history of our event, which will be celebrating its 15th edition this year, shows the extent to which EVER Monaco has played a pioneering role, providing visitors the opportunity to come and share Monaco’s commitment in this field since 2006”, pointed out H.E. Bernard Fautrier, Plenipotentiary Minister who conceived this successful formula.

On Thursday morning, the official visit to the exhibit took place in the presence of the Sovereign Prince and a relevant delegation of the highest authorities. HelloMonaco attended the event and collected a few inputs about the most important new features. To celebrate its 130th anniversary, SMEG, major Monegasque electricity and gas company, invited H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco to put a signature on a special lecture podium made of cardboard that will be signed by all company employees, as a symbol of their joint environmentally-friendly commitment.

“We occupy a crucial position in helping citizens to switch to eco-mobility” underlined Thomas Battaglione, CEO at SMEG – “despite the global crisis, we consider energy transition a pivotal step in perfect agreement with the Princely Government”.

On Thursday afternoon, the Sovereign Prince unveiled an exclusive hybrid-system-equipped model of the famous Sunbeam Alpine Mark III, iconic symbol of “To Catch a Thief”, romantic thriller by Alfred Hitchcock set in Monaco area starring Grace Kelly and Cary Grant. Brigitte Auber, actress in the casting of that cult film was there to celebrate the 65th anniversary from the first release.

As for the showroom, the prototype of SunWave aroused a special attention during the official visit. That is the first hydrodynamic water shuttle for passenger transport powered by solar energy.

“The hull was conceived to sail over the water giving stability and high performance even in case of big waves”, explained Christian Olivier, programme director. Electric cars design has definitely improved as testified by Ve-Zero total electric hot rod that surprised for its personalized appeal.

“An electric vehicle can be also a source of pleasure”, highlighted Philippe Chalot, CEO at Chalot Inc. At the same time, the new Monaco’s Police performing electric car will leave its mark on the Monegasque territory.

A series of targeted round tables involving qualified experts in sustainability strategies debated on the latest issues on energy transition, smart grids, energy storage, clean mobility, smart cities including some considerations about the economic and fiscal impacts within Positive Energy Territories.

A special ‘Ride & Drive’ section both for eco-vehicles and eco-vessels were organized at the Grimaldi Forum and at the Yacht Club de Monaco. On Saturday the 12th, some interactive conferences gave the audience useful inputs about the benefits of choosing a green vehicle and how to identify the best performances also through a final testing quiz on electro mobility.

EVER Monaco 2020 was then a successful edition with an unexpected higher number of participants with the maximum institutional support. This unusual September edition marked also the reopening of the Grimaldi Forum after the pandemic, in all healthy security.