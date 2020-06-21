Own a piece of Royal #strongtogether History!

The #strongtogether global initiative represents a symbol of unity and solidarity, encouraged by Monaco’s sovereign family and Prince Albert II, who contracted and recovered from the coronavirus in March this year.

The campaign has been incredibly successful and garnered support from the general public, celebrity ambassadors and corporate organisations who have come together to spread awareness, bring hope and relief to those most severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in South Africa.

The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa has been lucky enough to secure exclusive items which will be placed on auction to further support the #strongtogether campaign. These items have been obtained from Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene and His Serene Highness Prince Albert themselves as well as exclusive pieces from select artists.

All proceeds will go to The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation.

Note: All costs to get these items to the winning bidder is included.

To see all the items offered at the auction and make your bid, please follow the link.

Source: The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa