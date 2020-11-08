Fête National 2020: Special Measures to Protect the Health of the Community

In order to take into account the health rules imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, HSH Prince Albert II wishes the 2020 Fête National (National Day) program be adjusted.

To this end, and in order to limit travel as much as possible, 2020 will be treated as an exception and only people residing in the Principality and its neighbouring region have been invited.

Reception of Diplomats and Consuls Cancelled

The diplomatic and consular corps will be represented by the dean and vice-dean of the diplomatic corps in the Principality, the president of the association of honorary consuls of Monaco, and non-resident Monaco ambassadors. The reception of the diplomatic and consular corps has been cancelled.

The pyro-melodic show at Port Hercule has been cancelled too.

The ceremonies for the presentation of the Labour (Travail) Medals and the Medals of Honour by H.E. the Minister of State are also cancelled. Recipients will receive their medals along with a letter either to their home or to their company.

Regarding Monegasque seniors, the packages that are usually given to them at the Foyer Rainier III will be delivered directly to their homes this year.

Ceremonies in the Cour d’Honneur

All the awards ceremonies by HSH the Prince will take place in the Cour d’Honneur without a reception at the end. The medals will be awarded individually and wearing a mask is compulsory.

Honouring the Fight Against the Epidemic

The Sovereign also wishes that people who were particularly involved in the fight against the epidemic be honoured. For this purpose, a Covid-19 recognition ceremony has been created.

The recipients will be honoured during a ceremony at the Prince’s Palace on Monday, November 16, 2020.

On Thursday 19 November, Te Deum Mass will begin at 10:00 am; the number of masked guests has been halved.

For the same reasons of respecting distancing and limiting movement, the taking of arms and the parade traditionally taking place on the Place du Palais have been cancelled.

On the other hand, the taking of arms in the Cour d’Honneur is maintained. It will take place this year at the end of the religious ceremony and only by invitation.

Concert at Grimaldi Forum

The concert by Cécilia Bartoli and the musicians of the Prince, scheduled at the Grimaldi Forum, will also be limited to 500 guests

(a two-thirds reduction).

Measures are subject to adaptation due to the evolving health situation linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.