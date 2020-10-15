Four new digital services to meet the needs of Monaco’s population

Since the launch of the Extended Monaco programme in April 2019, the Prince’s Government has been keen to use digital technology as a means to improve quality of life and, particularly, citizens’ relationship with the Government and its procedures. In his speech on 9 September 2020, the Minister of State reiterated that this commitment remained a priority for the Government.

“While, earlier this year, the COVID-19 crisis mobilised the Digital Transition Office to introduce solutions in the areas of employment, health, education and communication, digital technology is extremely practical when it is used to meet the needs of Monaco’s population. Having increased the number of online services from 4 in 2018 to 8 in 2019 and 18 in 2020, with a target of 30 in 2021, we are accelerating our programme to benefit users,” said Country Chief Digital Officer Frédéric Genta.

Julien Dejanovic, Director of Digital Services, who is responsible for implementing online services, explained the approach: “Our aim is to work on moving the relationship between users and the Government online. The idea is not to replace services, but to improve the quality of the relationship, whether the user is the parent of a pupil, a motorist, a civil servant or a tenant.”

Description of four priority online services to be launched by the end of 2020

Online payment for school meals for 3,200 pupils at 10 different schools. This application, which has already been launched, will enable parents to choose their payment method (direct debit, bank card) and save the Department of Education, Youth and Sport from having to process more than 5,000 cheques per year.

The Mon Espace Domaines app will enable State Property Authority tenants to access all of their documents (receipts, invoices, etc.), to communicate digitally with the Authority, to receive information about their building and to make payments online. The goal is to provide a better service for the residents of 4,200 apartments and to cut down on the 120,000 documents sent each year. The app is currently in a trial phase and will be fully launched in mid-October.

Online payment and appointment booking for technical inspections will offer motorists a quicker and more flexible experience and will save more than 60,000 letters. This tool will be launched on 10 November.