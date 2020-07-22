French President announces Official Visit to Monaco

France’s ambassador to the Principality recently made an announcement that President Macron will make an official visit to Monaco within the next few months.

The announcement was made on Bastille Day to a limited number of invited guests on the terraces of the Casino.

HE Laurent Stefanini said that as France and Monaco emerge from the coronavirus crisis, solidarity between Monaco and France is a valuable weapon in the fight against the coronavirus.

The President’s visit will symbolize cooperation between communities.

The ambassador also praised the Princess Grace Hospital, its director, Benoite de Sevelinges, the Monaco Red Cross and the Monaco Fire Department for their tireless work during the ongoing pandemic.